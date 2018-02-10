 »   »   » Do You Know What Bigg Boss 11’s Puneesh Sharma Gifted Bandgi Kalra On Her Birthday? (PICS)

Even after the reality show, Bigg Boss 11 got over, the lovebirds Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are still in news. We recently heard that the couple was thrown out of their Mumbai residence as they created ruckus and the neighbours were disturbed. It was also said that the couple is in a live-in relationship.
But, both Bandgi and Puneesh refuted the rumours. Meanwhile, the couple is having a good time and looks like they are unaffected by the rumours as both were seen partying on Bandgi's birthday!
Bandgi & Puneesh Party Together
The lovebirds celebrated rang in Bandgi's birthday together at a discotheque. The couple also shared a few pictures and videos on their Insta story.
Puneesh’s Gift For Bandgi
Bandgi was also seen flaunting the ring. She captioned the picture, "So in love with (ring picture) it's so beautiful." The couple danced their heart out at the party.
Bandgi Flaunts The Ring
Puneesh Sings Birthday Song For Bandgi
Puneesh was also singing the birthday song for Bandgi. The couple was also seen posing together. looking at the pictures and videos, it looked like they are head over heels in love with each other.
Bandgi & Puneesh
Regarding her birthday plan, Bandgi had told IE, "We are still trying to zero down upon things. We have decided to party but things are still in the planning process, and you should hear from us soon."
Bandgi & Puneesh Are NOT In A Live-in Relationship
Regarding their live-in relationship rumours, Bandgi had clarified, "We do media interactions together and go out for dinners and parties but we are not living in together. In fact, Puneesh is house hunting in Mumbai to have a proper place to live."
We wish Bandgi Kalra, a very happy birthday.
