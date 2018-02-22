 »   »   » Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai! Dipika & Shoaib All Set For Their Nikaah; Police Arrangements To Avoid The Mob!

Dipika Looks Pretty

Dipika was seen all decked up and looked pretty in a pink lehenga with a traditional Pasha and loads of jewellery. The actress has opted for the vintage and classical Muslim bride look.

Meet The Dulha!

Dipika had also shared an Instagram story in which she was seen in a car, while Shoaib looked happy as ‘dulha' with all ‘sehra (curtain of beads or flowers affixed to his turban) and riding a white horse!

Why Shoaib & Dipika Chose Maudaha As Their Wedding Destination?

Many of them must be wondering as to why the couple chose to get married in Maudaha, which is a small Kasbah near Lucknow! Apparently, Shoaib's father wanted his son to get married in Maudaha as he married Shoaib's mom there.

It's Shoaib's Father's Wish!

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "They wanted to marry a little later but everything became hurried as Shoaib's father was unwell. He really wanted them hitched as soon as possible."

Shoaib's Father Had Married In Maudaha

"Since, he married Shoaib's mom in Maudaha, he wanted that his son also marries in the same house. It is their ancestral property. Dipika who is very attached to them agreed instantly and everything was fixed in a few days. Shoaib's father is very happy and the wedding festivities have buoyed his mood and overall health."

Thousands Of Fans Had Gathered To Catch A Glimpse

Being popular Television celebrities, their wedding ceremony has garnered attention from the locality. It is being said that thousands of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.

2000 People Came Last Night!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Almost two thousand people came in last night to catch a glimpse of the bride and the groom. Another thousand was outside the house."

ShoaIka's Wedding

The source further added, "Now, Shoaib's family has invited all their known people from the town but knowing how Desi weddings go, extra people are turning up."

Police Arrangements To Avoid The Mob!

"Today, it is the main Nikaah and finally they have decided to go for some police arrangement. There are plans to set up a barricade to prevent any mob frenzy."