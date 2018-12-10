 »   »   »  Additi Gupta’s Mehendi Ceremony: Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Kritika-The Girls Have A Blast!

Full On Party At Additi’s Mehendi Party!

Additi's Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil co-actress Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor, Jeena Gupta and Aditi Mehta were seen having a blast at the Mehendi party! The actresses had also shared pictures and videos on their Instagram handles.

Additi Poses While Getting Mehendi Applied

Apart from bride-to-be Additi, her mother and her girl gang were seen applying mehendi. Additi and mother were seen posing while they were getting their mehendi applied. Behind Additi, the text, "From Miss To MRS."

Additi’s Mehendi Party

The bride-to-be was seen wearing a white t-shirt with the text written, "I'm Getting Married," while the other girls wore black t-shirt with the text written, "So We're Getting Drunk."

The Girls Having Fun!

In one of the videos, Aditi can be seen cutting cake and Drashti was seen pouring champanee on her. The girls were also seen dancing to ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna', Baadshah's songs and others songs.

Additi & Pooja

Pooja shared a picture of Drashti, in which she was seen drinking, and captioned it as, "Clearly not drunk enough @dhamidrashti." - (sic). She also shared a picture of Additi and captioned it as, "My bestie's wedding."

The Wedding!

Apparently, the actress is getting married on December 12! She revealed to an entertainment portal that her wedding is happening on the second week of December. She had also intimated her producer Ravindra Gautam for her absence from December 10-17. She also revealed that the pre-wedding functions will begin from tomorrow, December 11.