 »   »   »  Additi Gupta’s Mehendi Ceremony: Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Kritika-The Girls Have A Blast!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- UK Court Orders Vijay Mallya's Extradition; CBI Welcomes Decision
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- PUBG Mobile — Watch The New Live-Action Trailer
- Tata Nexon Crash Test Global NCAP — Five Stars And Officially Becomes The Safest Car In India!
- SBI, HDFC Bank Loans To Get Costlier As Lenders Increase MCLR
- Sara Ali Khan Has Inspired Us To Keep It Casual-glam For The Next Party
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
- These Unseen Pics From 'NickYanka's Weddings Scream Love!
Additi Gupta, who was seen on popular shows like Ishqbaaz and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, is all set to get married soon! The actress will be getting hitched to businessman Kabir Chopra. Additi had surprised fans by getting engaged to Kabir in a hush-hush manner during the month of September, this year. She had also shared a picture on her Instagram handle. There were rumours of the actress getting married this December, and recently, she confirmed that she is indeed getting married in December!
Well, the wedding festivities have already started! The actress had held a Mehendi ceremony at her home. Her friends from the industry were present at the party.
Full On Party At Additi’s Mehendi Party!
Additi's Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil co-actress Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor, Jeena Gupta and Aditi Mehta were seen having a blast at the Mehendi party! The actresses had also shared pictures and videos on their Instagram handles.
Additi Poses While Getting Mehendi Applied
Apart from bride-to-be Additi, her mother and her girl gang were seen applying mehendi. Additi and mother were seen posing while they were getting their mehendi applied. Behind Additi, the text, "From Miss To MRS."
Additi’s Mehendi Party
The bride-to-be was seen wearing a white t-shirt with the text written, "I'm Getting Married," while the other girls wore black t-shirt with the text written, "So We're Getting Drunk."
The Girls Having Fun!
In one of the videos, Aditi can be seen cutting cake and Drashti was seen pouring champanee on her. The girls were also seen dancing to ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna', Baadshah's songs and others songs.
Additi & Pooja
Pooja shared a picture of Drashti, in which she was seen drinking, and captioned it as, "Clearly not drunk enough @dhamidrashti." - (sic). She also shared a picture of Additi and captioned it as, "My bestie's wedding."
The Wedding!
Apparently, the actress is getting married on December 12! She revealed to an entertainment portal that her wedding is happening on the second week of December. She had also intimated her producer Ravindra Gautam for her absence from December 10-17. She also revealed that the pre-wedding functions will begin from tomorrow, December 11.
Most Read: Kapil Sharma-Ginni Wedding: Venue For Mehendi Is All Decked Up; Special Arrangements Made For Guests