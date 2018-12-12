 »   »   »  Additi Gupta Cocktail Party: Drashti Dhami, Arjun Bijlani, Kritika Kamra & Others Have Crazy Fun

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Additi Gupta, who was seen on popular shows like Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaz, surprised the viewers by getting engaged to businessman Kabir Chopra in a hush-hush manner during the month of September, this year. The actress is all set to get married to Kabir. A couple of days ago, the actress had bachelorette, mehendi and bridal shower in which her girl gang - Anita Hassanandani, Kritika Kamra, Drashti Dhami, Krystle Dsouza, Jeena Gupta, Pooja Gor and others had a blast.
Yesterday, tilak ceremony was held in which Additi looked graceful with a blue salwar and red chooda. The actress had hosted a cocktail party, which was attended by television actors Drashti, Anita, Kratika, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami, Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul, Pooja Gor, Raj Singh Arora and others. Check out pictures!
Sakett With Additi & Kabir
Sakett Sawheny shared a few pictures from the cocktail party. Sharing a picture snapped with Additi Gupta and Kabir Chopra, he wrote, "Badhai Ho 🤗😘."
Kanchi, Shabbir & Sakett
Sakett also shared a picture snapped with Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul and wrote, "Yeh Meri Family 🤗😘."
Iqbal Khan With Additi
Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Iqbal Khan shared a picture snapped with Chavvi Mittal and Additi, and wrote, "@additigupta khush reh aabaad reh. Lots of dua. Shaadi bohot bohot mubarak .Bigggggggg hug."
Actors Have A Blast!
Arjun Bijlani shared a selfie snapped with Drashti, Neeraj Khemka, Sehban Azim, Raj Singh Arora and Rahul Sharma on his instagram stories. Drashti, Raj and Rahul were seen making funny faces!
Arjun Says, ‘Pardes Mein Tha Mera DIL’!
It has to be recalled that Arjun had shared screen space with Drashti and Additi in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actor shared a picture snapped with the duo and captioned it as, "Pardes Mein Tha Mera DIL." -(sic)
Additi & Kabir Exchange Rings
Also, Rahul Sharma shared a video in which Additi and Kabir were seen exchanging rings. Additi's friends were seen cheering them. Additi looked gorgeous in a black traditional attire.
Girls Dancing Their Heart Out!
Rahul also shared a few videos in which the Kritika, Krystle, Puja Banerjee, Pooja Gor, Drashti, Additi and others were seen dancing their heart out for the Bollywood numbers.
