 »   »   »  Additi Gupta Cocktail Party: Drashti Dhami, Arjun Bijlani, Kritika Kamra & Others Have Crazy Fun

Sakett With Additi & Kabir

Sakett Sawheny shared a few pictures from the cocktail party. Sharing a picture snapped with Additi Gupta and Kabir Chopra, he wrote, "Badhai Ho 🤗😘."

Kanchi, Shabbir & Sakett

Sakett also shared a picture snapped with Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul and wrote, "Yeh Meri Family 🤗😘."

Iqbal Khan With Additi

Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Iqbal Khan shared a picture snapped with Chavvi Mittal and Additi, and wrote, "@additigupta khush reh aabaad reh. Lots of dua. Shaadi bohot bohot mubarak .Bigggggggg hug."

Actors Have A Blast!

Arjun Bijlani shared a selfie snapped with Drashti, Neeraj Khemka, Sehban Azim, Raj Singh Arora and Rahul Sharma on his instagram stories. Drashti, Raj and Rahul were seen making funny faces!

Arjun Says, ‘Pardes Mein Tha Mera DIL’!

It has to be recalled that Arjun had shared screen space with Drashti and Additi in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actor shared a picture snapped with the duo and captioned it as, "Pardes Mein Tha Mera DIL." -(sic)

Additi & Kabir Exchange Rings

Also, Rahul Sharma shared a video in which Additi and Kabir were seen exchanging rings. Additi's friends were seen cheering them. Additi looked gorgeous in a black traditional attire.

Girls Dancing Their Heart Out!

Rahul also shared a few videos in which the Kritika, Krystle, Puja Banerjee, Pooja Gor, Drashti, Additi and others were seen dancing their heart out for the Bollywood numbers.