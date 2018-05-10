 »   »   » Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora & Aditi Sharma’s New Show Gets Title; Have A Look At Colors New Shows

Related Articles
Recently, we revealed that Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora will be making a comeback with an extramarital affair drama. The show will be produced by Sphere Origins, which was tentatively titled Baware Nain.
Now, the show has got a new title!
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Drashti and Shakti's show is titled as Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The show will also have Aditi Sharma. The poster of the show has gone viral on the social media.
Aham Sharma On The Show
Apparently, the show will also feature Brahmarakshas actor, Aham Sharma. Aditi Sharma and Aham Sharma will be seen as parallel leads on the new show. The show might get 9.30 timeslot.
Drashti Bags The Role
Earlier, it was said that Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has bagged the main lead role and not Drashti Dhami. But looks like the role has finally landed in Drashti's hand!
New Show's Story
It is being said that Aham and Drashti will be seen playing the roles of husband and wife, but Drashti's character will die soon. Her heart might be transplanted to Aditi, who will probably be in love with Shakti's character. Later, even Aham will start falling in love with Aditi and a love triangle will be happen.
Colors New Shows
Apart from Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Colors is all set to introduce interesting line-up of shows - The third instalment of Naagin, second season of Dev and Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.
Naagin 3
Naagin 3 promos have been released and the viewers are excited about the show. The show stars, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Pearl V Puri, Amrapali Gupta, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pavitra Punia in the lead roles.
Dev 2
Dev 2 is a suspense drama that stars Ashish Chaudhary as Detective Dev Anand Burman. On the other hand, Affan Khan, who was last seen on Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki has been roped in for Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. He will be seen showcasing different shades and characteristics of male on the show.
