 »   »   »  Drashti Dhami & Shakti Arora's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Is All About Friendship, Love & Sacrifice!

Silsila Badalte Rishton is one of the most awaited shows on Colors TV. The show features popular actors, Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Dev Sharma, in never seen before avatars.

The promos of the show are intriguing and make the audiences wait for the show. Have a look at the four promos that give us a clue about the show and the characters.

In the first promo, the viewers saw Drashti Dhami (as Nandini) explaining about their complex relationship. In the promo, she says that she wants to get back to her love, but if she does so, her friend's (Mouli played by Aditi Dev Sharma) life will be ruined - Which makes us feel that Drashti loves Shakti (Kunal).

In the second promo, Kunal was seen telling his side of story. He introduces us to his wife (Mouli), whom he loves a lot. He introduces to the other lady (Nandini), who is Mouli's friend, who eventually she comes closer to

In the third promo, both Kunal and Nandini's partners are shown. While Kunal is happy with his wife, Drashti suffers as her husband (played by Abhinav Shukla) tortures her a lot! He uses her for his business. Nandini's husband also slaps her as she was seen resisting when his client got closer to her!

The latest and fourth promo shows how Kunal comes across Nandini and tries to help her. Kunal tells Mouli that a lady came in front of his car and shows the bracelet. Mounli looks shocked on seeing the bracelet (maybe she remembers her friend wearing it).

Nandini tells a lady that friends are made only during childhood. She sees the poster of Mouli at a conference and gets happy, but her husband again interferes and warns her to behave properly with his clients.

Mouli and Kunal reach the place too, but they do not see Nandini. While Kunal is shown meeting Nandini and giving her advise not to hide things, Nandini misses meeting Mouli near a pool!

Kunal & Mouli's love story and Nandini & Mouli's friendship are the major highlight of the show. We assume that Kunal and Nandini had either past connection or they fall in love eventually because of the situations!

Kunal might avoid Nandini because of his love/commitment for his wife, while Nandini might stay away from Kunal because of her friendship with Kunal's wife and her childhood's best friend, Mouli.

Also, the show deals with a major issue, domestic violence - Nandini suffers as her husband uses her for his business. Kunal gets to know about this and asks her not to hide the issue and fight back.