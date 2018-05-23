 »   »   » Drashti Dhami & Shakti Arora’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Promo Is Intense & Intriguing!

Related Articles
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka is one of the most-awaited shows on Colors TV. Since the inception the show has been creating a lot of buzz - be it about the cast or the story!
Recently, the poster of the show went viral on social media. Finally, the channel has released the first promo of the show. Don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Promo
In the promo, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma are excited as they celebrate their anniversary. The moment is paused, as Drashti reveals that it is not easy to forget bad marriage!
Drashti, Shakti & Aditi's Complex Relationship
Drashti says that after a long time, she is feeling to reconcile with her husband. But the only problem that she would facing while reuniting with her husband is that she would ruin her best friend's life (who apparently is in love with Shakti).
Shakti In Love With Drashti?
With the look of the promo, it seems like even Shakti still loves or interested in Drashti, but doesn't want to leave Aditi! The show is all about complex relationship, love and sacrifice!
Drashti, Aditi & Shakti
Drashti looks gorgeous in a white sari, while Aditi too looks beautiful in the orange dress. Shakti looks dapper in black suit. Drashti and Shakti shared the promos on their social networking sites.
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Promo Is Intense & Intriguing
Sharing the promo, Drashti wrote, "Finallyyyyyyyy !!! The promo ! Silsila badallte rishton ka !!! 💃🏼💃🏼 pls watch it 4 th June 10 pm !!!! @colorstv." The promo is intense and intriguing. Drashti and Shakti's fans are quite impressed with the promo and are eagerly waiting for the show. The show might replace Jasmin Bhasin's show Dil Se Dil Tak.
Show Is Based on KANK!
Initially, the show was titled as Baware Nain. But it was said that the makers were unhappy with the title and they changed it to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The buzz is that the show is loosely based on Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
Devoleena & Drashti
Also, there were reports that Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was the front-runner for the show and Drashti will be seen doing a cameo role! But since Devoleena demanded huge amount for the show, she lost the show to Drashti!
Abhinav Shukla will be joining Shakti, Drashti and Aditi on the show. Apparently, he will be seen playing a negative role.
Finallyyyyyyyy !!! The promo ! Silsila badallte rishton ka !!! 💃🏼💃🏼 pls watch it 4 th June 10 pm !!!! @colorstv
A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on May 22, 2018 at 9:57am PDT
Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.
