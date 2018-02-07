 »   »   » Drashti Dhami Tags Vivian Dsena As ‘Mr Know It All’; Nakuul Mehta Wants Drashti To Hire A Stylist!

Although Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena's chemistry on the popular show, Madhubala, was most loved by the viewers, it has to be recalled that the duo had differences on the sets! It was even said that the makers had a tough time handling Vivian's arrogance and Drashti's ego.
Recently, Drashti Dhami and Nakuul Mehta, the coolest buddies in television industry were on Ira Dubey's chat show, Table For Two, which is quite similar to that of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. On the show, Nakuul answered the rapid-fire like a boss, while Drashti made some shocking revelations about her Madhubala co-star, Vivian Dsena! Have a look at what the actors answered in their rapid-fire round...
Nakuul’s Rapid-fire Round
Rate the following as fashion divas: Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani and Krystal D'Souza.
Nakuul: Jennifer Winget, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Mouni Roy and Drashti Dhami.
Choose One
• Fiction Or Reality
Nakuul: Fiction for sure
• TV, Web Or Bollywood
Nakuul: Stage!
• Karan Johar Or Ekta Kapoor
Nakuul: Both... But, Ekta Kapoor, actually as she is into all three mediums (TV, web and Bollywood) and that's cool.
React To The Following
• Paid Sex: No one to judge.
• One Night Stand: It's fine!
• Threesome: It must be great (laughs).
• Casting Couch: Happens all the time.
If You Wake Up As…
If you wake up one more day as the following, what would you do?
- KRK: Will go back to sleep
- Divyanka Tripathi: Need some spice
- SRK: I would just give an interview talking about how cool Nakuul is!
Nakuul Wants Drashti To Hire A Stylist!
If Brokeback Mountain was to be made in Hindi, whom would you cast opposite you?
- Nakuul: Raj Kumar Rao.
- One actor who needs stylist?
Nakuul: My friend, Drashti. I feel that she can present her in far...far... cooler way.
Nakuul Wants Justin Beiber To Follow Him On Insta!
An actor who needs to get a life?
Nakuul: I need to get a life, because my wife keeps complaining that we have no life right now.
One person you want to follow you on Instagram?
Nakuul: Justin Beiber
Who Needs A Reality Check?
An actor who needs a reality check?
Nakuul: I have never done any reality show, if I do reality a check (cheque) would be nice and a big fat cheque would be lovely! I deserve it.
Drashti’s Rapid-fire Round
(Drashti answers as Nakuul)
- What is my marriage anniversary date?
Drashti: Jan 28
- At what age did I lose my virginity?
Drashti: 22 (Nakuul asks as to how did she know, while Drashti is shocked that it's true)
Drashti Knows About Nakuul Really Well!
- One person he would really want to work with?
Drashti: Drashti Dhami
- What was the first award that I got for my onscreen performance?
Drashti: New Face Of The Year (Debut)
Drashti Chooses Arjun Bijlani Over Vivian Dsena
(Drashti answers as herself)
Choose One:
• Vivian Dsena Or Arjun Bijlani
Drashti: Arjun Bijlani
• Ekta Kapoor Or Karan Johar
Drashti: Ekta
Drashti’s Most Embarrassing Performance
• Most embarrassing performance till date?
Drashti: All my scenes in Dill Mill Gayye as every time I used to cry.
• One actor whom you don't mind doing steamy scene with?
Drashti: Nakuul
The Name That Comes When You Hear…
• Miss Congeniality
Drashti: Me
• Miss Goody Two-Shoes
Drashti: Myself
• Mr Know It All
Drashti: Vivian Dsena
• Miss I Don't Give A Damn
Drashti: Sanaya Irani
• My Way Or The Highway
Drashti: Sanaya
Alternate Career You Would Suggest To:
- Jennifer Winget: To do something in yoga may be (yoga teacher).
- Ekta Kapoor: I think she is the best in what she is in, she shouldn't try to change.
- Arjun Kapoor: (Nakuul answers this) Bartender.
- Ranveer Singh: Just become my husband.
Drashti Doesn’t Want To Work With Vivian!
One person from the industry, you would never want to work with?
Drashti: Vivian Dsena
One person you would definitely want to work with?
Drashti: Siddhant Karnick
After Ishqbaaz & Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Have A Spin-off!