 »   »   »  Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Reception: Drashti Dhami, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma & Other Attend

In Pic: Vivian Dsena At Rubinav’s Reception

Rubina's Shakti co-actors, Vivian Dsena and Kamya Punjabi, Abhinav's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actors, Drashti Dhami (with her husband Neeraj Khemka), Shakti Arora (with his wife Neha Saxena) and Aditi Dev Sharma (with her husband Sarwar Ahuja) were seen at the reception party.

Silsila Badlate Rishton Ka Team

Shakti Arora shared a video on his Instagram story, in which he along with Neha, and his Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-stars, Drashti (and her husband Neeraj), and Aditi (with her husband Sarwar) were seen posing together.

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee

Television's adorable couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also attended Rubina and Abhinav's reception party. The couple was seen posing with their friends.

In Pic: Sristhy & Karan V Grover

Rubinav's best friends, Sristhy Rode, Karan V Grover, Sharad & Keerti Kelkar and other television celebrities attended the party. Sristhy shared a few pictures and videos from the reception party on her Instagram stories.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma shared a few pictures from the reception party on her Instagram story. The actress looked gorgeous in white off-shoulder dress.

Rubinav's Reception

At the reception party, the celebrities were seen giving some tips and wishing the newly-weds.

Vikas Kalantri, who attended the party, shared a picture snapped with Rubina and wrote, "Lots and lots of love @rubinadilaik wish you a happily married life ahead 🤗🤗." - (sic)

Abhinav & Rubina Exchanging ‘Special’ Vows

It has to be recalled that the couple had planned to exchange seven more vows apart from traditional vows. At the reception party, the couple was seen taking those vows and their friends were seen cheering them.

Rubinav’s Friends Cheer Them!

Both Drashti and Sristhy had shared a few videos from the reception party, where the couple was seen reading out their vows.