Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Reception: Drashti Dhami, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma & Others Attend

    The newly-weds Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who got married in Shimla on June 21, 2018, are back in Mumbai. The couple had hosted a lavish wedding reception party for their industry friends, yesterday (June 28). Rubina wore a beige shimmery gown. With her hair braided and a tiara, she looked like a fairytale princess, while her prince charming wore a white tuxedo. The decorations of their reception too looked classy. The couple entered hand-in-hand for their reception party.

    Going by the pictures, we can say that the couple looked happy in each other's company and had a gala time with their friends. Take a look at the pictures.

    In Pic: Vivian Dsena At Rubinav’s Reception

    Rubina's Shakti co-actors, Vivian Dsena and Kamya Punjabi, Abhinav's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actors, Drashti Dhami (with her husband Neeraj Khemka), Shakti Arora (with his wife Neha Saxena) and Aditi Dev Sharma (with her husband Sarwar Ahuja) were seen at the reception party.

    Silsila Badlate Rishton Ka Team

    Shakti Arora shared a video on his Instagram story, in which he along with Neha, and his Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-stars, Drashti (and her husband Neeraj), and Aditi (with her husband Sarwar) were seen posing together. Drashti too, shared a picture on her Instagram story.

    Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee

    Television's adorable couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also attended Rubina and Abhinav's reception party. The couple was also seen posing with their friends.

    In Pic: Sristhy & Karan V Grover

    Rubinav's best friends, Sristhy Rode, Karan V Grover, Sharad & Keerti Kelkar and other television celebrities attended the party. Sristhy shared a few pictures and videos from the reception party on her Instagram stories.

    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma shared a few pictures from the reception party on her Instagram story. The actress looked gorgeous in a white off-shoulder dress.

    Vikas Kalantri

    At the reception party, the celebrities were seen giving some tips and wishing the newly-weds.

    Vikas Kalantri, who attended the party, shared a picture snapped with Rubina and wrote, "Lots and lots of love @rubinadilaik wish you a happily married life ahead 🤗🤗." - (sic)

    Pooja Singh

    Pooja Singh shared a picture and wrote, "Big big congratulations to Mr & Mrs Shukla..wish you both a very happy married life💕💖💑 @rubinadilaik @ashukla09." - (sic)

    Alok Narula

    Alok Narula shared a few pictures and wrote, "Congratulations @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik ..cheers and blessings to new beginnings... Wat a night it was... Thank u both of u.. Wish u a great happy married life ahead 🤗❤🤗❤🎉" - (sic)

    Rubinav’s Friends Cheer Them!

    Both Drashti and Sristhy had shared a few videos from the reception party, where the couple was seen reading out their vows.

    Abhinav & Rubina Exchanging ‘Special’ Vows

    It has to be recalled that the couple had planned to exchange seven more vows apart from the traditional vows. At the reception party, the couple was seen taking those vows and their friends were seen cheering them.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Look Like A Dream Couple At Their Mumbai Wedding Reception! (PICS)

