 »   »   » Dus Ka Dum’s First Contestant Of The Show Faints, Salman Khan’s Gesture Will Surprise The Fans!

Salman Begins Shoot For Dus Ka Dum

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Salman will start shooting for the show today (May 17), but it being the first day of the shoot, only one episode will be canned as the team wants to ensure that everything is perfect. We have already done a mock shoot with him earlier and are ready to roll."

The Host Shot An Episode With The First Contestant!

Apparently, Salman shot an episode with the first contestant who hails from Mumbai. While interacting with the actor, the contestant got so emotional that she fainted.

The First Contestant Was Extremely Happy To See Her Favourite Star

According to Spotboye report, "The contestant was extremely happy to see her favourite star in front of her and while talking to him opened up about her background."

The First Contestant Got So Emotional That She Fainted!

"She told Salman about her financial condition and said her son was forcefully shifted from a private to a lower grade school as they didn't have enough money to support his education. It was during this time that she collapsed. The superstar immediately came forward to hold her."

Salman’s Sweet Gesture

After the contestant came back to senses, the host of the show, Salman surprised the contestants with his sweet gesture. Apparently, he told the lady that he will sponsor her son's education! Well, this sweet gesture will impress the viewers for sure!

Salman Shot For The Special Music Video

On the other hand it is being said that Salman shot for the special music video which is a reprised version of Dus Ka Dum title track crooned by Mika Singh. Mudassar Khan has choreographed the video.

Mudassar Praises Salman

Mudassar was quoted by IANS as saying, "When I was approached for this music video, I wasn't going to let go of an opportunity to work with Salman. The song is quite catchy and the way Salman has grooved to the beats is something to watch out for."

Salman Is The Most Fun Person To Work With

He further added, "This time around, the audience will get to see the signature step of 'Dus Ka Dum' and I am sure it will catch on as well. Salman is the most fun person to work with and his energy and passion is contagious."