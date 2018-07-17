 »   »   »  Dus Ka Dum: Kamal Haasan, Karan Patel & Shilpa Shinde Grace Salman Khan’s Show (PICS)

Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum Season 3 has been in news since its inception. The game show was launched with much hype. Unfortunately, the show didn't garner the required TRPs. Recently, there were speculations that the show might go off air soon and it might be replaced by Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is yet again in news for a special reason! We had recently revealed that the South Superstar Kamal Haasan would share the screen space with Salman on the show!

Finally, the Tamil actor appeared on the show along with his co-actress Pooja Kumar, and a couple of popular television actors. Take a look at the pictures.

Kamal Is Happy To Meet Salman! Kamal Haasan shared a picture snapped with Dus Ka Dum host and wrote, "Bhai ho toh aisa @beingsalmankhan happy to meet you after so long." - (sic). It was said that post shoot, Kamal might visit Salman's house. Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan & Pooja Kumar Kamal along with his Vishwaroopam 2 co-star Pooja Kumar will be seen promoting their film on Sony TV's game show. While Salman and Kamal looked dapper dressed in formal suits, Pooja looked pretty in a pink-green dress. Shilpa Shinde & Karan Patel On Dus Ka Dum Apart from South superstar, Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel graced the show. Shilpa looked ravishing in a black sari. Karan Patel & Salman Khan Well, this is not the first time that Karan is seen with Salman! Earlier, the actor had also entered the Bigg Boss 11 house during a special task. He had also shared a few pictures on his social media account. (Image Source: Twitter)

It has to be recalled that Kamal and Salman share a good rapport. Salman had supported Kamal when his film Vishwaroopam was banned in Tamil Nadu in 2013. The actor had also urged fans to watch Kamal's film. Kamal had also credited Salman for inspiring him to host Bigg Boss (Tamil version).

