 »   »   » Dus Ka Dum Promo Out! Salman Khan Reveals How People Can Become Rich, Promises A Free Kiss!

Salman Khan is back on small screens. No, it's not for Bigg Boss, but for Sony TV's game show, Dus Ka Dum Season 3. A month ago, the makers had revealed a short promo of the show, where the host of the show, Salman had asked people to guess.
Now, the makers have revealed the 80-second promo.
Dus Ka Dum New Promo
In the promo, the superstar asks people to guess (in percentage) and win a cheque. Also, this time, the actor promises a free kiss, which will make many girls crazy for sure!
Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum
Salman shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Catch me soon on @sonyTv with #DusKaDum." -(sic). In the video, Salman Khan asks a girl (who is a participant) to guess the number of Indians who use English as a tool to impress the girls.
Salman Promises A Kiss!
The girl revisits her experiences and guesses as 80%. Salman reveals that her answer is correct and gives her a cheque along with a peck on the cheek.
Celebrities & Commoners On The Show
Apart from Bollywood and television celebrities, this time the makers are focussing on the audiences' (Commoners) participation for better TRPs and responses from the aam janta.
When Will Dus Ka Dum Be Aired?
Although the date of the show's telecast has not been revealed, it is being said that the show might air after the ongoing Indian Premier League season, i.e., in June (2018).
Dus Ka Dum’s Format
Regarding the show's format, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV Danish Khan was quoted by IANS as saying, "We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV show, plus second screen experience for consumers."
About The Show
Dus Ka Dum is being made by Big Synergy (the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati). The first season of the show was premiered on Sony TV in 2008. It had a second season as well. The show was hosted by Salman Khan.
