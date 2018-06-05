English
 »   »   »  Dus Ka Dum Review: The Show Has A ‘DUM’; Salman Khan’s Charming Nature Attracts Fans!

Dus Ka Dum Review: The Show Has A ‘DUM’; Salman Khan’s Charming Nature Attracts Fans!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The much-awaited game show, Dus Ka Dum Season 3 was premiered today (June 3, 2018). Salman Khan was back as a host on the show after nine long years.

    Salman Khan made a smashing entry on the show. He shook legs for Dus Ka Dum title song. The actor then reveals to the viewers as to how the show made him popular. He said that people started recognising him not because of his hit films, but because of the show, Dus Ka Dum. Here is a quick recap of the show.

    Salman Introduces To The Contestants

    Salman then introduced to the contestants, who had to answer the questions in percentage. The rules of the show were explained to the two contestants - Shama Parween from Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek Garg from Udaipur.

    Shama Wins The First Round

    The first round had five questions. Shama won the first round and bagged Rs 1 Lakh. She was qualified for the second round (10 Guna Dum). In the second round, Shama had to answer questions 5 questions. If she answered 3 questions, the ‘Super Sawal' gets unlocked!

    Lifelines Of The Game

    Shama won Rs 6 Lakh in the second round. The second round had two lifelines - Audience help and Dumdar Dayra. The contestant could also take their family members' (who were present with them) help as well.

    Shama Takes Home Rs 6 Lakh

    Shama didn't want to play further as she felt she couldn't answer Super Sawal and quit the game. She took home Rs 6 Lakh.

    What Made The Show Interesting?

    In between the questions, Salman Khan was seen sharing his personal experiences and made the audiences laugh with his witty jokes! He was also seen teasing the contestants and their families (the contestant's relative name was Dolphin) and even at the questions (see the question in the picture). He was also seen telling the contestant who was from Udaipur that it is his favourite place (Pun intended! The actor was referring to the black buck case!)

    Salman’s Charming Nature Attract Viewers

    Well, we must say that Salman's charming nature attracted the viewers. His sense of humour and instant connection with the contestants made the show entertaining and must watch! This might have not been possible with any other Bollywood actor for sure!

    What’s Not Interesting!

    The questions were sort of interesting as well as funny. But the answers (guessing in percentage) made it interesting. Salman makes sure that the viewers don't get bored! The only thing that irritated on the show was the contestants saying ‘upar' and ‘neeche' many times as and when the answers were getting locked!

    Fans Praise Salman: Shivam

    "Soar throat, yet the most entertaining/connecting host ever! Salman Khan remains unmatched on the Television as he is on the silver screen. DusKaDum #DusKaDumTonight." - (sic)

    Trilochan Das

    "#DusKaDumTonight se bahetaar kuch nehi it's so reall and @BeingSalmanKhan sir you are really so charming person 😘😘😘😘😘 I just love to watch every time hope it's continue 24*7." - (sic)

    Billi & Vishnukant

    Billi 😘: ‏No doubt .@BeingSalmanKhan interacts the best with the audience. #DusKaDumTonight @SonyTV. - (sic)
    Vishnukant Sharma: Salman Khan is the best host so far in the country. #DusKaDumTonight. - (sic)

    Niखिल

    "Salman is the best host on the silver screen!! What a man and his ability to connect with the masses sets him apart. Brilliant!! #DusKaDumTonight @SonyTV @BeingSalmanKhan kudos on another successful show!!" - (sic)

    Simran Singh

    "Maza aa gaya... #DusKaDumTonight reminded me of my good old childhood days... the show is back n it's entertaining... #SalmanKhan and his charm worked again... #GreatComeback.. #DusKaDum rocks." - (sic)

    Varuni

    ‏"Finished watching #DusKaDum3 it was totally full of fun and @BeingSalmanKhan The best tv host ever entertained us by his charismatic charm and jovial mood. #DusKaDum. Watch it Mon to Tue at 8:30 PM. Only on @SonyTV.It's very interesting game show." - (sic)

    Muskaan & Harsh

    Muskaan Chopra: Best show ever... hands down!!! TRP will rise again for Sony becoz of megastar host. - (sic)
    Harsh Pania: Superhit Hai Boss....Same Charm and Amazing Host #DusKaDum @BeingSalmanKhan. - (sic)

    Hina Khan Throws A Fitness Challenge To Her Boyfriend Rocky, Luv Tyagi & They Complete It!

    Read more about: dus ka dum salman khan sony tv
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue