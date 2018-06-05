 »   »   »  Dus Ka Dum Review: The Show Has A ‘DUM’; Salman Khan’s Charming Nature Attracts Fans!

Salman Introduces To The Contestants

Salman then introduced to the contestants, who had to answer the questions in percentage. The rules of the show were explained to the two contestants - Shama Parween from Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek Garg from Udaipur.

Shama Wins The First Round

The first round had five questions. Shama won the first round and bagged Rs 1 Lakh. She was qualified for the second round (10 Guna Dum). In the second round, Shama had to answer questions 5 questions. If she answered 3 questions, the ‘Super Sawal' gets unlocked!

Lifelines Of The Game

Shama won Rs 6 Lakh in the second round. The second round had two lifelines - Audience help and Dumdar Dayra. The contestant could also take their family members' (who were present with them) help as well.

Shama Takes Home Rs 6 Lakh

Shama didn't want to play further as she felt she couldn't answer Super Sawal and quit the game. She took home Rs 6 Lakh.

What Made The Show Interesting?

In between the questions, Salman Khan was seen sharing his personal experiences and made the audiences laugh with his witty jokes! He was also seen teasing the contestants and their families (the contestant's relative name was Dolphin) and even at the questions (see the question in the picture). He was also seen telling the contestant who was from Udaipur that it is his favourite place (Pun intended! The actor was referring to the black buck case!)

Salman’s Charming Nature Attract Viewers

Well, we must say that Salman's charming nature attracted the viewers. His sense of humour and instant connection with the contestants made the show entertaining and must watch! This might have not been possible with any other Bollywood actor for sure!

What’s Not Interesting!

The questions were sort of interesting as well as funny. But the answers (guessing in percentage) made it interesting. Salman makes sure that the viewers don't get bored! The only thing that irritated on the show was the contestants saying ‘upar' and ‘neeche' many times as and when the answers were getting locked!

Fans Praise Salman: Shivam

"Soar throat, yet the most entertaining/connecting host ever! Salman Khan remains unmatched on the Television as he is on the silver screen. DusKaDum #DusKaDumTonight." - (sic)

Trilochan Das

"#DusKaDumTonight se bahetaar kuch nehi it's so reall and @BeingSalmanKhan sir you are really so charming person 😘😘😘😘😘 I just love to watch every time hope it's continue 24*7." - (sic)

Billi & Vishnukant

Billi 😘: ‏No doubt .@BeingSalmanKhan interacts the best with the audience. #DusKaDumTonight @SonyTV. - (sic)

Vishnukant Sharma: Salman Khan is the best host so far in the country. #DusKaDumTonight. - (sic)

Niखिल

"Salman is the best host on the silver screen!! What a man and his ability to connect with the masses sets him apart. Brilliant!! #DusKaDumTonight @SonyTV @BeingSalmanKhan kudos on another successful show!!" - (sic)

Simran Singh

"Maza aa gaya... #DusKaDumTonight reminded me of my good old childhood days... the show is back n it's entertaining... #SalmanKhan and his charm worked again... #GreatComeback.. #DusKaDum rocks." - (sic)

Varuni

‏"Finished watching #DusKaDum3 it was totally full of fun and @BeingSalmanKhan The best tv host ever entertained us by his charismatic charm and jovial mood. #DusKaDum. Watch it Mon to Tue at 8:30 PM. Only on @SonyTV.It's very interesting game show." - (sic)

Muskaan & Harsh

Muskaan Chopra: Best show ever... hands down!!! TRP will rise again for Sony becoz of megastar host. - (sic)

Harsh Pania: Superhit Hai Boss....Same Charm and Amazing Host #DusKaDum @BeingSalmanKhan. - (sic)