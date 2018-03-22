 »   »   » Dus Ka Dum: What Took Them So Long To Be Back & Why The Makers Chose Salman Khan As The Host?

Why Dus Ka Dum 3 Took So Long?

Dus Ka Dum was a hit when it released. But the makers took nine years to come up with the Season 3. When asked what took them so long, Danish told Tellychakkar, "I was with Sony when the show was launched. It was successful. However, I don't know why it didn't return."

It Took Them So Long As They Wanted India’s Opinion Unbiased

He further added, "When I rejoined three years ago, it was one of the shows that we wanted to bring back. It took us long to bring the show back as we wanted India's opinion unbiased; it was exhausting."

Team Was Working On The Show’s Concept & App For Three Years

He adds that the team has been working on the show and its app, "In these three years, the team was working on this app, the technology, and renovation of the concept. It was in making since three years."

Why Salman Khan?

When asked as to why they chose Salman Khan as the host, he said, "He was our first choice. Primarily because I believe that the DNA of the host and DNA of the show should match."

Danish Khan Says

"The show is not about organised or bookish knowledge. It is all about life experiences. You can win the show only if you have the instinct understanding of the society, which comes from experience. It can't be a 20-year-old guy."

Salman Is Mature, Humorous & Can Connect With Masses

He further adds, "We wanted someone who has lived life, who has anecdotes to share. For a show like this, you need a mature person; someone who is humorous and can connect with the masses. For this, I can only name - Salman."

Danish’s Unique Idea Of Using Old Concepts

Danish uses old concepts (old shows) instead of reviving them. He says, "We have learnt a lot from Boogie Woogie and applied our learning in Super Dancer. We did few changes, added certain elements but the basic plot has remained the same."

How Did They Come Up With Kapil Sharma Show?

"There was a show called Movers and Shakers and that is how we did Kapil Sharma show. Some shows have come back with the same name, while some have returned with the brief. I believe old concepts that have worked well can be executed fresh."

2018 Will Be Big For Sony!

Danish says that 2018 is the year that they will put their programming idea into play. They will have full-fledged programming slot and hopes that they do well.