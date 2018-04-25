 »   »   » Ek Deewana Tha’s Shivani Surve Slams Bigg Boss Marathi Housemates; Is Glad She Rejected The Show!

It is known to all that Bigg Boss is a house of controversy. The contestants inside the house fight for no reason to gain footage! Recently, Bigg Boss Marathi was launched. The show is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

It has been a few days and the show is already hitting headlines for one or the other reason. The show also witnessed first eviction - Aarti Solanki was eliminated from the show. Recently, Jana Na Dil Se Door actress, Shivani Surve slammed housemates as they were seen disrespecting women.

Sharing a clip, the actress wrote, "So basically this is the way they started with Marathi big boss !!! Is this the way to talk to any women ? And ppl in the house talk about let's not be so harsh as Hindi big boss ?" - (sic)

"Ahhhaahah that's a joke ..... 😂first get some class n the manners to talk to a women which you don't have ... everyone out there in big boss house very stupid way to get "footage" !!! Megha @meghadhade you are strong you are correct ❤️lots of love 💖 plz vote @meghadhade 🌸" - (sic)

"Repost from @colorsmarathiofficial using @RepostRegramApp - Vineet ने हरवला त्याचा समतोल...का मध्ये पडावं लागलं असेल Bigg Boss यांना? जाणून घ्या आज... पाहा #BiggBossMarathi सोम-शनि रात्री 9.30 वा. #ColorsMarathi वर. Bigg Boss Marathi चे official handle @bbmarathi Follow करा... नाहीतर होईल राडा ! @meghadhade @sai.lokur #UshaNadkarni #VineetBhonde." - (sic)

It has to be recalled that Shivani was offered the reality show, but she rejected the offer. When one of the fans commented on the post, "Thank god you didn't go into it! I saw some tweet saying you rejected" - (sic), the actress replied, "I am so glad I rejected this."

Shivani is currently seen in Vikram Singh Chauhan and Namik Paul's show, Ek Deewana Tha. The actress plays the role of Shivani Bedi on the show.

Meanwhile, the 14 Marathi celebrities who are currently in the house are Usha Nadkarni, Anil Thatte, Resham Tipnis, Vineet Bhonde, Sai Lokur, Jui Gadkari, Aastad Kale, Rajesh Shringarpore, Smita Gondkar, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Bhushan Kadu, Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog and Sushant Shelar.