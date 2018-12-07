 »   »   »  Wedding Bells! Ek Duje Ke Vaaste Actress Palak Jain To Get Married In February 2019!

The wedding season is on roll! Comedian Kapil Sharma, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Parul Chauhan, Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh and many other television celebrities are all set to get hitched soon. Now we hear that, yet another actress is all set to get married! Actress Palak Jain, who was seen on shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, The Buddy Project and Laado 2 is all set to get hitched! The actress hasn't made any official announcement yet.

But recently, her friend and actress Pooja Banerjee, spilled the beans! She shared a video of Palak on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Kaun bolega ye ladki shaadi karne wali hai @palakjain786 #gettinghitchedsoon." - (sic)

When India-forum contacted Palak Jain to confirm the news, she said, "Yes, I am getting married to Tapasvi Mehta, he's also an actor and now he's into direction and cinematography. We met in Australia where I was producing his film, and that's where it all began. Now, after a year and half, we've decided to take it forward, and it's gonna happen in mid-February." The couple also have shared a few pictures snapped together on their social media.

Congratulations to Palak and Tapasvi!

