 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor’s Box Cricket League 2018 Strikes Right Chord; Scores BIG On MTV!

Ekta Kapoor's Box Cricket League 2018, which is combination of cricket, drama and entertainment, strikes the right chord with the audiences. Earlier, the sports reality television show was aired on Sony TV and Colors TV. But this time, the makers decided to air on youth channel, MTV, keeping in mind the audience who is going to watch the content. This season promises to be more bold and real.
According to the latest report, the show has scored big on the channel this year as it has been found support of its primary target audience - the youth!
Box Cricket League 2018 Creates A New Viewing Pattern!
The show is aired on prime time slot on MTV for two hours. Apparently, this year's BCL has managed to create a new viewing pattern for the audience with appointment viewing, that hasn't been achieved in a long time!
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor (Co-owner Killer MTV BCL) was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "This year the response to BCL on MTV and the digital platform has been phenomenal. The format has been an organic fit with the target audience of MTV and together we're only going to take the league to new heights. Here's to more reality-cricket, drama & entertainment."
BCL Opens With Great Numbers!
Ferzad Palia (Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18) said, "Box Cricket League is a successful franchise so there was a great responsibility on us with the third edition being telecasted on MTV. I am glad that this format has worked well with our viewer base and has opened with great numbers. We are looking forward to continuing this momentum for the entire season."
BCL Garner Record Viewership In The First Week!
According to the report, in the first week itself the sports reality show garnered record viewership. It became one of the top-rated shows on MTV. Well, we must thank the contestants for this. This season, apart from popular celebrities, many Bigg Boss 11 contestants are seen participating on BCL!
A Different Twist On BCL Worked!
Anand Mishra (Marinating films) said, "Being a 2-hour slot it's very difficult to hold the audience but we have been successful in doing so. We have tried to give BCL a different twist this time and it seems to have worked. Also, airing it on MTV has helped the youth format connect with the show."
BCL Controversies
The sports reality show is known for behind the scenes and on-field controversies. Recently, we reported about Aly Goni losing his cool and Hiten Tejwani abusing himself and calling Arshi Khan, a bad luck. Even Arshi and Shruti Ulfat were seen locking horns! The latest one is Rakhi Sawant storming out of the field.
Rakhi Sawant Storms Out Of The Field!
Apparently, during one of the matches between Goa Killers and Delhi Dragons, Rakhi was seen dancing with the rival team, when the (rival) team member hit a six! Rakhi was questioned for disrespecting her team, which didn't go well with her and she stormed out of the field.
Rakhi Says The Team Is Pressurising Her!
When Rakhi was asked as to why she did so, she said, "I am dancer and I cannot control myself when the music is played. My team is pressuring me and I cannot play in such conditions."
(Images Source: Instagram)
