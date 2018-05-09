 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Clarifies That She Is Not Doing Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Her Show Is About Rich Family!

Related Articles
- Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman Khan For Being Lucky Charm For Her As She Bags Ekta Kapoor’s Show!
- Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Promo Girl Yogita Bags Kajol’s Role In K3G TV Remake; Read Other Details
- Ekta Kapoor’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Remake: Erica Fernandes, Rajat Tokas & Varun Sood Approached!
- Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Game Of Thrones Remake; The Show Might Have Adult Content!
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Naagin 3: Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Karishma Tanna & Anita Hassanandani Kick-start The Shoot!
- Here’s Mouni Roy’s Special Shout Out To Naagin 3 Actress Karishma Tanna
- Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor Introduces Fans To The First Naagin; Fans Say No One Can Replace Mouni Roy!
- Sidharth Malhotra's Shotgun Shaadi With Ekta Kapoor To Be Based On Groom Kidnappings In Bihar?
- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain: Ekta Kapoor Delivers Yet Another Hit, Mona Singh Bags An Award!
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- When Vikas Gupta Met Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia
Ever since Ekta Kapoor has announced a family show on Sony TV, there has also been a lot of buzz about the same. It is also being said that the family show is based on Karan Johar's film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, which has been titled as Dil Hi Toh Hai.
The makers have started roping in actors for the show, which is touted to be TV remake of K3G.
Ekta’s Show Based On K3G?
A source was quoted by IE as saying, "While there has been a buzz that her soap will be based on Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the storyline is completely different."
Ekta’s Family Show
The source further added, "The only similarity is the multi-cast and numerous stories building into one show. The team is currently on the hunt to find the perfect cast, which will be a mix of popular and new faces. The team is really excited for this show and Ekta is looking into the developments personally."
Yogita In Dil Hi Toh Hai
But, the reports of TV remake of K3G continued doing the rounds. In fact, it was said that Yogita Bihani, who was seen in Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum 3 promo, will play Kajol's role, Anjali.
Rajat Tokas & Bijoy Anand Approached
Rajat Tokas has been approached to play the role of Shahrukh Khan's character, Rahul Raichand. And Bijoy Anand has been cast to play Amitabh Bachchan's patriarch, Yashvardhan Raichand.
Ekta Clarifies That She Is Not Making K3G
Now the producer has finally come out in open to clarify the rumours. She revealed that she is not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Her show is about rich family and completely different.
Story Is Completely Different Says Ekta
She took to social media, "I'm not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum! I'm making a about rich family that own a pharmaceutical business ! The story is completely diff!! Soon on. SONY!"
The Producer Is Planning To Bring Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Back
Meanwhile, there are also reports that the producer is planning to bring iconic show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii back with Sakshi Tanwar. The show that ran for eight long years!
Sakshi Tanwar
A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It will pick up exactly from where it ended." The report suggests, "The narrative will take off from where it concluded in 2008." It is being said that the initial talks with Sakshi have been done and the actress has given her nod for the show.
Arshi Khan Blocks Vikas Gupta Courtesy Shilpa Shinde, The Producer Has A Message For ViRshi Fans!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.