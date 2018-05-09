 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Clarifies That She Is Not Doing Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Her Show Is About Rich Family!

Ekta’s Show Based On K3G?

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "While there has been a buzz that her soap will be based on Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the storyline is completely different."

Ekta’s Family Show

The source further added, "The only similarity is the multi-cast and numerous stories building into one show. The team is currently on the hunt to find the perfect cast, which will be a mix of popular and new faces. The team is really excited for this show and Ekta is looking into the developments personally."

Yogita In Dil Hi Toh Hai

But, the reports of TV remake of K3G continued doing the rounds. In fact, it was said that Yogita Bihani, who was seen in Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum 3 promo, will play Kajol's role, Anjali.

Rajat Tokas & Bijoy Anand Approached

Rajat Tokas has been approached to play the role of Shahrukh Khan's character, Rahul Raichand. And Bijoy Anand has been cast to play Amitabh Bachchan's patriarch, Yashvardhan Raichand.

Ekta Clarifies That She Is Not Making K3G

Now the producer has finally come out in open to clarify the rumours. She revealed that she is not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Her show is about rich family and completely different.

Story Is Completely Different Says Ekta

She took to social media, "I'm not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum! I'm making a about rich family that own a pharmaceutical business ! The story is completely diff!! Soon on. SONY!"

The Producer Is Planning To Bring Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Back

Meanwhile, there are also reports that the producer is planning to bring iconic show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii back with Sakshi Tanwar. The show that ran for eight long years!

Sakshi Tanwar

A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It will pick up exactly from where it ended." The report suggests, "The narrative will take off from where it concluded in 2008." It is being said that the initial talks with Sakshi have been done and the actress has given her nod for the show.