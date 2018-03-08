 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Dedicates Women's Day To Sridevi With Adorable Picture; Calls Her HERO & #LadySuperstar!

Ekta Has A Special Message For Special Woman

The czarina of television industry, who herself in an inspiration for many women, took to social media to dedicate the special day to a special woman who inspired her!

Ekta Dedicates This Women's Day To Sridevi

Although she says that her mother is always her biggest hero, she dedicated this Women's Day to the late Bollywood actress, Sridevi and called her ‘hero' and ‘lady superstar'.

Ekta Shares An Adorable Throwback Pictures

Sharing an adorable picture, Ekta wrote, "Woman's day is everyday!!! But today I'll remember a woman who gave me a childhood joy like no other! I lost touch with her when I grew up but the fat child in me had a silent approval of India's first female superstar!" - (sic)

Ekta Calls Sridevi A HERO & #LadySuperstar!

"My mom will always b my biggest hero but this woman's day is for that hero who first showed me ‘ strong women support women( even if she is much younger) #ripsridevi #ladysuperstar." - (sic)

Smriti Irani & Sachin Joshi

Ekta's friend and actress, Smriti Irani and actor Sachin Joshi commented on her post. While Smriti wrote, "Plus 1," Sachin appreciated Ekta, "Well said..."

Sridevi's Death

Sridevi died on Saturday February 24, 2018 due to cardiac arrest, in Dubai. The actress was in Dubai along with her family to attend her nephew, Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Sridevi's Death Had Sparked Several Stories

Her untimely and sudden death sparked several stories. Many of them felt one of the reasons of her death is her surgery. Ekta had also slammed people who spread false news related to Sridevi's death.

Ekta Lashes Out At Gossip-Mongers

Ekta had tweeted, "Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have an cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It's destiny not how evil rumour-mongers portray!!!" - (sic)