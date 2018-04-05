 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICIC; Trending On Twitter

Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICIC

Sharing a picture, Ekta wrote, "Thank you @ficci_india #Flo for the Icon award. Heartiest congratulations to @pinkyreddy22 on taking over as the new president of FICCI FLO." The award was presented by honourable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Ekta To Produce TV Version Of K3G

Meanwhile, there are reports that the producer is all set to bring a television version of Bollywood super hit film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It is also being said that she is in talks with Sony TV for the same!

Another Supernatural Drama Apart From Naagin 3!

It is known to all that the producer is coming up with Naagin 3 on Colors TV. The promo of the show has also been aired on the channel. Now, there are reports that Ekta is planning to launch a supernatural drama on Star Plus! The project will be bi-weekly.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2

The producer is all set to bring Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 2. The makers are in search of actors. It was said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh has been approached for the lead role, while Ishqbaaz actress Reyhna Malhotra might play the role of Komolika (that was played by Urvashi Dholakia in Season 1).

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off

Like Kumkum Bhagya Spin-off, the producer is all set to launch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off (Yeh Hai Chahate) as well. It is being said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress, Erica Fernandes has been approached for the show (although no official confirmation has been made on the same). The show might be launched post IPL.

Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series

Ekta Kapoor's web series, Haq Se, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, The Test Case and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain are already hit. Now the producer is also joining hands with Vikas Gupta (for Punch Beat) and with Barun Sobti and Kay Kay Menon (for The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family).