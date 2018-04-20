 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!

TV Version Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

It has to be recalled that there were reports that the producer is all set to bring a television version of Bollywood super hit film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Although, the show will have multicast and many stories, it is said that the storyline is completely different.

Ekta Announces A Family Soap!

Ekta took to social media to announce a new show, "A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY ...a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together."

Ekta Is Back To The Basics!

She further wrote, "Nothing new everything old !!! Back to basics! Simple warm endearing !!! Iv been v radical with my content recently this is a 2018 take at d age old family story!!!"

Storyline Is Different From K3G

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "While there has been a buzz that her soap will be based on Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the storyline is completely different."

Team Is On The Hunt To Find The Perfect Cast!

"The only similarity is the multi-cast and numerous stories building into one show. The team is currently on the hunt to find the perfect cast, which will be a mix of popular and new faces. The team is really excited for this show and Ekta is looking into the developments personally."

Other New Ekta Kapoor’s Shows On TV Are: Naagin 3 On Colors Tv

Naagin 3 promo has already hit the television screens. Recently, Ekta revealed the looks of two naagins - Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna. The actress have also begun shooting for the show.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Yeh Hai Chahate On Star Plus

After seeing the success of Kumkum Bhagya spin-off, Kundali Bhagya, the producer is all set to launch a Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off, which is said to be titled as Yeh Hai Chahate. It was said that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes was approached for the show (although no official confirmation has been made on the same). The show might be launched post IPL.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot On Star Plus

Ekta had also announced the reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She wrote, "With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001,17 years later I Reboot it dipping in personal pain & lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 yrs! Again I'll take my broken heart & make it into art! #NamesToBeAnnounced."

Supernatural Drama Like Naagin On Star Plus

There are also reports that Ekta is planning to launch a supernatural drama (like Naagin 3) on Star Plus! The project will be biweekly aired.