 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Remake: Erica Fernandes, Rajat Tokas & Varun Sood Approached!

Ekta Kapoor’s Sony TV Show

She further wrote, "Nothing new everything old !!! Back to basics! Simple warm endearing !!! Iv been v radical with my content recently this is a 2018 take at d age old family story!!!" - (sic)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham TV Remake

Although there has been a buzz that her soap will be based on Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, IE report suggested that the storyline would be completely different. The only similarity is multi-cast and numerous stories building into one show.

K3G Remake Titled As Dil Hi Toh Hai

Now, according to the latest report Ekta Kapoor's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham TV remake has been titled as Dil Hi Toh Hai. The show is expected to go on air in the next two months on Sony TV.

Bijoy Anand Approached To Play Amitabh Bachchan’s Role

A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Bijoy Anand, who played Kajol's wayward fiancé in the 1998 romcom Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, has been cast to play Amitabh Bachchan's patriarch, Yashvardhan Raichand." (Image source: Twitter)

Erica Fernandes Approached For Kajol Or Kareena’s Role

"Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is in talks to play either Kajol's talkative Anjali or her younger sister, Pooja (popularised by Kareena as ‘Poo'). The part will be finalised after a look test."

Rajat Approached For Shahrukh’s Role & Varun Sood For Hrithik’s Role!

Apparently, Jodha Akbar actor, Rajat Tokas has been approached to play the role of Shahrukh Khan's character, Rahul Raichand; while Varun Sood might play the role of his younger brother, Rohan which was portrayed by Hrithik Roshan in the film.