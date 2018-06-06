English
 »   »   »  Ekta Kapoor On YHM Trolls: I Can Take On 100 PewDiePies But Can’t Tolerate When People Get Personal!

Ekta Kapoor On YHM Trolls: I Can Take On 100 PewDiePies But Can’t Tolerate When People Get Personal!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Recently, Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein took 8 months leap. Post leap, major changes happened - Ishita and Raman parted ways, Adi's character exited, and Ishita was seen living with Roshni. These changes didn't go well with the fans.

    In addition to these changes, the fans were extremely angry and upset as Raman was seen blaming Ishita and even called her 'bhanj'! They even started trending #Endyhm on Twitter.

    Ekta Kapoor On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

    Regarding the same, Ekta was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It has been 1,600 episodes. I don't know whether to be happy or sad that people are still talking about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The love they have for it is overwhelming."

    Ekta On Trolls

    "But that does not mean that you will call my creative head takla (bald). People are body-shaming, face-shaming, cursing family members and that is not cool."

    Fans Do Not Know Where To Draw The Line!

    "I can take on 100 PewDiePies and people who say that I make shit shows but when people get personal, I cannot take it. Fan groups, at times, do not know where to draw the line."

    What YHM Is All About!

    Ekta told the entertainment portal, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was made to promote the fact that if a woman is physically incapable of having child, it does not mean that she cannot become a mother."

    Ishita’s Character

    "But in a journey called life, at times, people will hit her where it hurts the most. On such occasions, the strength comes from within to fight back. To sell a Utopian world where no will tell anything to Ishita would be a lie."

    The Producer Adds…

    "In our lives, we have all overcome our demons to reach somewhere but there will be times when people will throw our past at us. It is wrong to say that a character cannot be told this. If you do everything for your child and he does not bond with you, people will pinpoint that out."

    Ishita & Ruhi’s Bond

    "Ishita and Ruhi's relationship has been the perfect example of a mom and daughter bond. People have loved Ishita and now it is not cool to say anything to her. It is not going to be that easy because that is life."

    Are People Upset That Ishita Supported Roshni?

    When asked whether she felt that people were upset as Ishita supported Roshni (who had an extra-marital affair with Adi), the producer says, "I don't think Ishita supports infidelity."

    ‘It Is Not Cool To Target Women’

    "Her point is if the marriage is not working, then end it. She feels it is as much Adi's fault as Roshni's. It is not cool to target women. She also told her son it is wrong. We did not have her abusing Roshni."

    Pooja's Parents Had Discouraged Her Relationship With Sharad Malhotra Citing His Split With Divyanka

    Read more about: ekta kapoor yeh hai mohabbatein
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue