 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Slammed For Lashing Out At Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, Who Mocked Indian Daily Soaps!

Ekta Kapoor’s Befitting Reply To The YouTuber

When Ekta Kapoor came across the video, she couldn't keep calm and gave befitting reply to the Swedish YouTuber. The producer wrote, "U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! (YouTube link) !!! I'll send u some fresh videos." - (sic)

The Producer Asks ‘Bhai Tu Kaun Hai’

She tweeted, "Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only ;)" - (sic)

Ekta Gets Hate Messages

After reading the hate comments, Ekta wrote, "Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it's NOT happening :)" - (sic)

Some Tweeples Called Her A Racist!

The producer further made a series of tweets, "Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n." - (sic)

Ekta Tweets

"And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India's popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth') remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous' was titled ‘ india u lose'" - (sic)

Ekta Didn’t Know Who The Swedish YouTuber Is!

"P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn't know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I'm back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed." - (sic) (Image: Snapshot from the YouTuber's video)

Who Is PewDiePie?

For those who don't know PewDiePie: His actual name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. The YouTuber has millions of fans and topped Forbes' list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2016. (Image Source: Instagram)

Tweeples Support The YouTuber & Slam Ekta: Aditya’s Tweet

Many fans supported the YouTuber and started comparing them (net worth of Ekta and YouTuber). Aditya Prakash wrote, "Just gonna leave this here." - (sic) (see snapshot)

Zaidan & Aryan’s Tweets

Zaidan Ghyasi: Wait wait wait!!!!!!! Who the hell u are😂 PewDiePie has the biggest YouTube channel in the world. He is an international celebrity. But u r not🤣 - (sic)

Aryan Toshniwal: @pewdiepie is a legend front of you, one day you'll also realize and go to him, fall on feet and apologize. - (sic) (Image Source: Snapshot from the YouTuber's video)

Chitresh Bhatt’s Tweet

"Have you ever even watched a video of Pewdiepie? Lol. He makes fun of stuff, that's what he does daily. He has roasted every other country and/or people before. Indian soap operas are the worst." - (sic) (Image Source: Snapshot from the YouTuber's video)

Swati Ashok’s Tweet

‏"Lol. If she really thinks he is nobody, why even respond? Lol. The video was hilarious and not just @pewdiepie but even Indians find those "graphics" funny. Truth is always bitter and also hurts 😂😂😂" - (sic) (Image Source: Snapshot from the YouTuber's video)

Mohammad Shayan’s Tweet

"Lol. I am very sure you have been living under a rock. Also, your soaps were really bad quality and most of it is over dramatisation and over acting. Now don't get all upset, respect the opinions of the people from "your own country"." - (sic) (Image Source: Snapshot from the YouTuber's video)

YouTuber’s Blunder Or Sarcasm!

A few of them even pointed out the YouTuber's blunder! A Twitter user (@itsmesakh) wrote, "Also he showed Japan map and called as India 😂😂." - (sic). One of them (Shekaran Jag) commented on his YouTube video, "I was waiting for him to correct India's location on map 😰." - (sic). Looks like the ‘blunder' was also the YouTuber's ‘sarcasm'! (Image Source: Snapshot from the YouTuber's video)

Agree/Disagree With The YouTuber?

Well, the videos (daily soaps and films) that the YouTuber has picked and the way it is being shown are indeed funny! While many of them laughed at the video, only for a few of them it was hard to digest especially because the YouTuber mocked ‘Indian culture' (as the YouTuber says) and the title of the video (YOU INDIA YOU LOSE)! (Image Source: Instagram)