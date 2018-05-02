 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Game Of Thrones Remake; The Show Might Have Adult Content!

Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Game Of Thrones Remake

According to the Tellychakkar report, the series is said to be on the lines of the widely famous Game of Thrones. A source from the show informed the entertainment portal, "Though not an official adaption, the project will have the feel and look of the medieval drama."

The Show Might Have Adult Content!

The source further added, "It will have heavy dose of sex in it." If everything goes as per the plan, the show might go on floors by the month of May. The makers are tight-lipped about the show. It will be interesting as to whom will the makers rope in for the show.

Barun, Kay Kay & Eisha Begin Shooting

Meanwhile, Barun Sobti, Kay Kay Menon, Eisha Chopra and other actors have started shooting for ALT Balaji's other web series, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.

Ekta’s New Show, Punch Beat

Ekta and Vikas Gupta also introduced fans to the new web series ‘Punch Beat' and its cast. Sharing the poster, the producer wrote, "Here's introducing the new batch of Rosewood High.from tomorrow we introduce each of these awesome foursome...but who is this rebel without a ‘tee'.. I think we will meet him last;)....produced by the multi talented infant terrible yet protégée par excellence... @lostboyjourney here is ..#PuncchBeat streaming soon on @altbalaji. #ALTBalajiOriginal."

Divyanka Tripathi Introduces To Punch Beat Character ‘Divyanka’

Divyanak Tripathi introduced the character ‘Divyanka' from the web series and wrote, "It's time to meet the next Rosewoodian! This one is the most special to me, since we share the same names. 😀She's going to win your hearts with her ‘beats'.💃🏻 Watch out for DIVYANKA in #PuncchBeat! Streaming soon on @altbalaji. @ektaravikapoor @lostboyjourney @harshita1210."

Thriller Shows

According to the website's report, ALT Balaji plans to launch another thriller after Apharan. The casting of the show has not started. As per the latest report, the show will be a 10 episode series.