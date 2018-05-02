 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Game Of Thrones Remake; The Show Might Have Adult Content!

Related Articles
- Ekta Kapoor’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Remake: Erica Fernandes, Rajat Tokas & Varun Sood Approached!
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Naagin 3: Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Karishma Tanna & Anita Hassanandani Kick-start The Shoot!
- Here’s Mouni Roy’s Special Shout Out To Naagin 3 Actress Karishma Tanna
- Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor Introduces Fans To The First Naagin; Fans Say No One Can Replace Mouni Roy!
- Sidharth Malhotra's Shotgun Shaadi With Ekta Kapoor To Be Based On Groom Kidnappings In Bihar?
- Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain: Ekta Kapoor Delivers Yet Another Hit, Mona Singh Bags An Award!
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- When Vikas Gupta Met Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia
- Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon In ALT Balaji’s Web Series 'The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family’
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka, Karan, Anita & Aly Are Having Fun With Ekta Kapoor In London!
- WOAH! Barun Sobti Is Back With Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!
- Shilpa Shinde’s Adult Clip Row: Here’s What Vikas Gupta Has To Say About Hina & Shilpa’s Twitter War
Ekta Kapoor is taking digital media by storm with shows that have unique content! We saw as to how her previous web series, Haq Se, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and The Test Case were hit on digital media.
According to the latest report, the producer is all set to remake Game Of Thrones!
Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Game Of Thrones Remake
According to the Tellychakkar report, the series is said to be on the lines of the widely famous Game of Thrones. A source from the show informed the entertainment portal, "Though not an official adaption, the project will have the feel and look of the medieval drama."
The Show Might Have Adult Content!
The source further added, "It will have heavy dose of sex in it." If everything goes as per the plan, the show might go on floors by the month of May. The makers are tight-lipped about the show. It will be interesting as to whom will the makers rope in for the show.
Barun, Kay Kay & Eisha Begin Shooting
Meanwhile, Barun Sobti, Kay Kay Menon, Eisha Chopra and other actors have started shooting for ALT Balaji's other web series, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.
Ekta’s New Show, Punch Beat
Ekta and Vikas Gupta also introduced fans to the new web series ‘Punch Beat' and its cast. Sharing the poster, the producer wrote, "Here's introducing the new batch of Rosewood High.from tomorrow we introduce each of these awesome foursome...but who is this rebel without a ‘tee'.. I think we will meet him last;)....produced by the multi talented infant terrible yet protégée par excellence... @lostboyjourney here is ..#PuncchBeat streaming soon on @altbalaji. #ALTBalajiOriginal."
Divyanka Tripathi Introduces To Punch Beat Character ‘Divyanka’
Divyanak Tripathi introduced the character ‘Divyanka' from the web series and wrote, "It's time to meet the next Rosewoodian! This one is the most special to me, since we share the same names. 😀She's going to win your hearts with her ‘beats'.💃🏻 Watch out for DIVYANKA in #PuncchBeat! Streaming soon on @altbalaji. @ektaravikapoor @lostboyjourney @harshita1210."
Thriller Shows
According to the website's report, ALT Balaji plans to launch another thriller after Apharan. The casting of the show has not started. As per the latest report, the show will be a 10 episode series.
Kapil Sharma Seeks Public Apology From Journalist & Rs 100 Crore In Damages For Defamatory Articles
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.