Ekta Kapoor Trolled For Wearing ‘Gown With Jeans’ At Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash!

    Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completed 1500 episodes. The makers of the show organised a grand party at JW Marriott, Juhu, last night (July 25, 2018). It was a proud moment for Ekta Kapoor, as the show achieved a milestone! The entire cast was present at the party and everyone was seen at their stylish best. Also, the producer was seen in a never-seen-before avatar! She gave her casual jeans a spin by wearing a dressy, red top.

    Many of them trolled Ekta for wearing a gown with jeans! They tagged it as a 'fashion disaster'! Well, this isn't the first time the producer was trolled, earlier too she was trolled for her disastrous outfits. Take a look at a few trolls!

    Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled For Her Outfit!

    Parul26_00: Normal shirt or off shoulder top would have looked way better with those denims. But no she wants to look a disaster all the time. 😂 - (sic)

    Abir9169: What she's wearing 😷👎 - (sic)

    People Ask ‘What Kind Of Outfit Is That’

    Shumailakhatri: Wat was she thinking before choosing this dress. - (sic)

    Khushi_sharma1010: This is a disaster .... how come such designers are making money as well out of such shitty outfits. - (sic)

    Inspopak: What kind of outfit is that. - (sic)

    Ekta Needs To Change Her Stylist!

    Khan37500: Gown pe jeans change ur stylist @ektaravikapoor. - (sic)

    Kritis_08: Ye kya pehna hai ..koi to bata do 🤷🏽♀️🤔 - (sic)

    Sarb.rana: why she always wear horrible clothes 😨 - (sic)

    Seemarj: Amma get a designer for ur self, mad woman. - (sic)

    A Fashion Disaster!

    Nancy.nano: How difficult to wear clothes that's fits you , ok even loose r tight but her clothes are way horrible. - (sic)

    Siddharthabhatia: Ghar k curtains utar laayi hogi..wardrobe mai kuch pasand nhi aya hoga😂😂😂😂 - (sic)

    Nafisakhan75: Fashion disaster. - (sic)

