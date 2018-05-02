 »   »   » Ekta Kaul Reveals How She Fell In Love With Sumeet Vyas, Denies Engagement Rumours!

Ekta Declares Her Love For Sumeet

Ekta took to social media to declare her love for Sumeet. Sharing a couple of pictures snapped with Sumeet, Ekta wrote, "And into his arms I go to lose my mind and find my soul.. @sumeetvyas sometimes there's only one thing to say. P.S. I love you. 💞💞😘😘" - (sic)

Family!

Recently, the actress also attended an event with Sumeet. She shared a few pictures and wrote, "Family !! 💞💞 thank you @silverettebykhushbooraj for dressing us up!" - (sic)

Sumeet & Ekta’s Love Was Not Love At First Sight

The actress admitted that she and Sumeet are in love. She told TOI, "Yes, we are in love, but it wasn't really love at first sight." The actress revealed as to how they met and fell in love with each other.

Ekta & Sumeet Worked Together A Few Years Ago

Ekta was quoted by TOI as saying, "We worked together a few years ago, we but did not keep in touch. Last year, we met at the 'Box Cricket League', when he was hosting the show and I was playing for the Delhi team. That's when we reconnected."

How Ekta Fell In Love With Sumeet?

"Within a few days, I realised he was a great guy and then one day, he invited me to watch one of his plays. I think that's when I fell in love with him, watching him on stage. He was glowing in his performance. After that we started meeting often."

Ekta Denies Engagement Rumours

Ekta had shared a picture on social media and going by the caption, many felt that the actress is already engaged. Like Sumeet, Ekta too, denied the engagement rumours. She told the leading daily, "We are not engaged yet. Marriage will eventually happen, but we haven't discussed marriage yet."

What She Likes About Sumeet

When asked as to what she likes in Sumeet, the actress said, "I have never seen him backbiting or talking rudely with anyone. He is hard-working and I love his sense of humour."