 »   »   »  Another Big Wedding! Ekta Kaul & Sumeet Vyas To Get Married In Jammu!

Recently, there were reports that television actress Ekta Kaul and Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas (who has also done several web series) are all set to tie the knot. It was said that they have been dating for quite some time and their families have already accepted the couple. But the couple denied the reports. Sumeet had also released a statement in which he denied the engagement rumours. He had also opened up about his separation from his ex-wife.

Now again, there are reports that the couple is all set to get married in September, in Jammu. It is being said that the couple's family met earlier this year and discussed the wedding!

A source close to the couple was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Ekta's family, many of whom are based in Jammu, are preparing for a traditional Kashmiri ceremony. The final details of the wedding are being currently locked. The bride-to-be has been calling friends from the industry asking them to lock their dates for the mid-September nuptials."

Earlier, in an interview to the leading daily, Sumeet had revealed as to how they met each other and fell in love, "We first met years ago while shooting for a promo of a show which never took off. Then, both of us got busy with our respective lives. Last year, we bumped into each other at a friend's party and then again when I was hosting a cricket-based reality show in which she was one of the players."

The actor had revealed as to what attracts him about Ekta. He had said that she is 'a regular girl and he can have normal, non-filmi conversations with her'.

Ekta too, had revealed as to how she fell in love with Sumeet. Apparently, Sumeet had invited her to watch one of his plays. It is after she watched him on stage that she fell in love with him. After this, they started meeting often.