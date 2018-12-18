 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Parth-Erica, Jennifer-Harshad, Eisha-Adnan & Other Jodis Who Took Internet By Storm!

Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes made a fresh pair as Anurag Basu and Prerna Arora on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Their sizzling chemistry has impressed the viewers and they became an instant hit among the audiences.

Jennifer Winget-Harshad Chopra

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra, who played the roles of Zoya and Aditya on Bepannaah, are another adorable couple who will be missed! When the makers of the show announced about the show's end, the fans went crazy and took to social media to bring their AdiYa back!

Surbhi Jyoti-Pearl V Puri

The jodi of Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri on Naagin 3 became an instant hit! The fans couldn't stop gushing about their amazing chemistry on the show. Surbhi and Mahir, who play the role of Bela and Mahir on the show, were even nick-named by fans as BeHir.

Shakti Arora/Drashti Dhami/Aditi Sharma

Initially, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka was in news for the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma, who played the roles of Kunal and Mouli. Although fans hated the concept of extra-marital affair (between Kunal and Nandini played by Drashti) on the show, they loved Drashti and Shakti's pairing! Fans even nick-named the couple as KuNan!

Shaheer Sheikh-Sonarika Bhadoria

Another reel couple who joined the list of new jodi this year are Shaheer Sheikh & Sonarika Bhadoria, who play the roles of Saleem and Anarkali on Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Saleem Anarkali. Though the show is not doing well on the TRP chart, Shaheer and Sonarika are loved by the viewers for their chemistry on screen.

Eisha Singh-Adnan Khan

Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh, who play the role of Kabir and Zara on Ishq Subhan Allah are another couple who has taken the internet by storm. Fans love the couple so much that they want these two actors to win the best jodi award every time in any award ceremony. They are cutest pair on-screen jodi and fans love them for their nok-jhok.

Arjun Bijlani-Aalisha Panwar

Arjun Bijlani and Aalish Panwar, who are seen as Deep and Aarohi (Tara), In Ishq Mein Marjawa, have managed to make an impression on the audiences. When Nia Sharma was introduced on the show as Aarohi, the fans didn't want to see Nia with Arjun. They wanted Alisha back as Aarohi as they were missing Arjun and Aalisha's chemistry.