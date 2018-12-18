 »   »   »  Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti Jha, Karan Patel & Others Attend Chloe & Aslam’s Wedding

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand cocktail party for the Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms, Chloe Ferns and Aslam Qureshi. The television actors, especially actors from Balaji Telefilms graced the function. The cocktail party was themed 'The Great Gatsby' and the actors were dressed in a retro style. Chloe Ferns also had grand pre-wedding ceremonies - Bohemian and Rajasthani style sangeet and mehendi. The couple had two weddings - white (Beach) wedding, and in a wedding as per Muslim ritual, Chloe said 'qubool hai' to Aslam!
The wedding was attended by the television actors like Ankita Bhargava, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Krishna Mukherjee and Anita Hassanandani to name a few! The actors had shared the pictures and videos from the wedding on their social media. Going by the pictures and videos, we must say that the celebs had a lot of fun at the wedding. Check out the pictures here!
Ankita Bhargava
Ankita Bhargava shared a picture and wrote, "Chhole-Kulchhe ! @chloejferns @aslamq. So so so happy for u guys!!! Many many congrats and loads of blessings! May god keep u happy hamesha! P.S The food was out of this world! 😻😻😻." - (sic)
Chloe & Aslam’s Sangeet & Mehendi
Sharing another picture from Chloe and Aslam's 'Bohemian & Rajasthani' style Sangeet ceremony, the actress wrote, "And the December Wedding Madness continues with #aslamchloekishaadi !" - (sic)
Chloe & Aslam’s Beach Wedding – Maheck Chahal With Ashmit Patel
Maheck Chahal shared a picture snapped at Chole's beach wedding and wrote, "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other❤️. #wedding #aslamchloekishaadi #friends #beachwedding #bea #love #life #celebrations #couplegoals." - (sic)
Aly Goni With Sriti, Surbhi, Erica & Parth
Aly Goni shared a picture snapped with the bride and groom along with their friends - Sriti, Surbhi, Parth and Erica and wrote, "Shaadi mubarak @chloejferns and @aslamq ❤️❤️ allah bless u 😘."
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi jyoti shared a picture snapped with the newly-weds and wrote, "Many many Congratulations @chloejferns @aslamq ♥️ May God bless you with all the happiness and health🤗 And it was so good to see all these lovely people at #aslamchloekishaadi 😘😘 @priyankavikaaskalantri @itisriti." - (sic)
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor shared a group picture from the wedding and wrote, "From being a 16 year old intern to a glowing bride .... May ur journey continue to b full of joy ! Congrats @aslamq n @chloejferns." - (sic)
Parth, Erica & Vikas
Parth Samthaan shared a couple of pictures from the wedding snapped with the bride, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes and Vikas Gupta and wrote, "#chloeaslamkishaadi congratulations 😃🤗" - (sic)
Vikas Gupta
Vikas shared a few pictures from the wedding and captioned it as, "So @chloejferns got married and I never realised I would get emotiona. Not many people know that my job in Balaji happened cause Chloe made it happen. I think She was 18 or 19 than 😊 I am so happy for you and you looked like a million and more dinaaaar." - (sic)
Vikas Further Wrote…
"Congratulations Aslam, really pray and hope that both of you have the most amazing healthy and happy life ahead #aslamchloekishaadi #wedding #indianwedding #balajikebachey @ektaravikapoor your kids are all grown up and getting married ♥️ I am wearing @rohitkverma." - (sic)
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun shared the picture of the bride and groom and wrote, "Wishing my buddies @chloejferns and @aslamq the best for their future .guys I missed the big wedding day and I apologise dil Se.my heart knows how much I wanted to be there.having said that I promise il will Try and make up for it in whatever way I can .u guys r one of the most positive people I have met and wish u the bestesssssssssssssssst.😘😘😘🌹🌹." - (sic)
