 »   »   »  Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Sriti Jha, Karan Patel & Others Attend Chloe & Aslam’s Wedding

Ankita Bhargava

Ankita Bhargava shared a picture and wrote, "Chhole-Kulchhe ! @chloejferns @aslamq. So so so happy for u guys!!! Many many congrats and loads of blessings! May god keep u happy hamesha! P.S The food was out of this world! 😻😻😻." - (sic)

Chloe & Aslam’s Sangeet & Mehendi

Sharing another picture from Chloe and Aslam's 'Bohemian & Rajasthani' style Sangeet ceremony, the actress wrote, "And the December Wedding Madness continues with #aslamchloekishaadi !" - (sic)

Chloe & Aslam’s Beach Wedding – Maheck Chahal With Ashmit Patel

Maheck Chahal shared a picture snapped at Chole's beach wedding and wrote, "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other❤️. #wedding #aslamchloekishaadi #friends #beachwedding #bea #love #life #celebrations #couplegoals." - (sic)

Aly Goni With Sriti, Surbhi, Erica & Parth

Aly Goni shared a picture snapped with the bride and groom along with their friends - Sriti, Surbhi, Parth and Erica and wrote, "Shaadi mubarak @chloejferns and @aslamq ❤️❤️ allah bless u 😘."

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi jyoti shared a picture snapped with the newly-weds and wrote, "Many many Congratulations @chloejferns @aslamq ♥️ May God bless you with all the happiness and health🤗 And it was so good to see all these lovely people at #aslamchloekishaadi 😘😘 @priyankavikaaskalantri @itisriti." - (sic)

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared a group picture from the wedding and wrote, "From being a 16 year old intern to a glowing bride .... May ur journey continue to b full of joy ! Congrats @aslamq n @chloejferns." - (sic)

Parth, Erica & Vikas

Parth Samthaan shared a couple of pictures from the wedding snapped with the bride, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes and Vikas Gupta and wrote, "#chloeaslamkishaadi congratulations 😃🤗" - (sic)

Vikas Gupta

Vikas shared a few pictures from the wedding and captioned it as, "So @chloejferns got married and I never realised I would get emotiona. Not many people know that my job in Balaji happened cause Chloe made it happen. I think She was 18 or 19 than 😊 I am so happy for you and you looked like a million and more dinaaaar." - (sic)

Vikas Further Wrote…

"Congratulations Aslam, really pray and hope that both of you have the most amazing healthy and happy life ahead #aslamchloekishaadi #wedding #indianwedding #balajikebachey @ektaravikapoor your kids are all grown up and getting married ♥️ I am wearing @rohitkverma." - (sic)

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun shared the picture of the bride and groom and wrote, "Wishing my buddies @chloejferns and @aslamq the best for their future .guys I missed the big wedding day and I apologise dil Se.my heart knows how much I wanted to be there.having said that I promise il will Try and make up for it in whatever way I can .u guys r one of the most positive people I have met and wish u the bestesssssssssssssssst.😘😘😘🌹🌹." - (sic)