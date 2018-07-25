 »   »   »  Erica Fernandes Says Her Father Started Dancing When ‘Kasautii’ Played For The Very First Time!

How Erica’s Family Reacted When They Got To Know She Is Doing KZK 2?

Fan: #Askejf how doea your family reacted when they came to know about KZK 2? - (sic)

Erica: My dad actually started dancing when it played for the very first time. - (sic)

On Being Part Of Star Parivaar

Fan: How does it feel to be a part of the Star Parivaar? #Askejf - (sic)

Erica: Feels so good to be a part of @starplus and @balajitelefilmslimited. - (sic)

The Actress Is Privileged To Play The Role!

Fan: Are you feel lucky that you get iconic role of prerna? Btw you are perfect as Prerna. - (sic)

Erica: Ofcourse its a privilege to play this role and be a part of such a huge project. - (sic)

Erica Will Make People Laugh, Cry & Dance Along With Her Through The Character!

Fan: Prerna Basu what are you going to do with her as in Character? #Askejf - (sic)

Erica: Try and make it more relatable and make you laugh, cry and dance along with her. - (sic)

Will Erica Be Active On YouTube?

Fan: Will you still be active on Youtube while working for KZK2? - (sic)

Erica: Lets hope for the best... might not be as active but will def upload videos off and on. - (sic)

Any Guesses On Who’s Playing Komolika?

Fan: Who is playing the role of komolika? - (sic)

Erica: I don't know. - (sic)

Erica signed off as, "Bye bye bhaiyo aur behno app sabse baat karke acha laga.. bahut der ho gayi hai. Phir milengey agley hafte." - (sic)