 Erica Fernandes Says Her Father Started Dancing When 'Kasautii' Played For The Very First Time!

Erica Fernandes Says Her Father Started Dancing When ‘Kasautii’ Played For The Very First Time!

    Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 is in the news ever since Ekta Kapoor has announced about the same. Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Shweta Tiwari's role (Prerna). Recently, Ekta Kapoor released the promo of the show that featured Erica, but the male lead's face (Anuraga Basu) was not revealed yet. It is also being said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Hina Khan might play the role of Komolika. Recently, Erica revealed that she opted for the show because of three reasons - It's 'Kasautii', 'Balaji' and 'Star Plus'!

    Also, the actress recently answered a few questions that were asked by her fans on Instagram. Take a look.

    How Erica’s Family Reacted When They Got To Know She Is Doing KZK 2?

    Fan: #Askejf how doea your family reacted when they came to know about KZK 2? - (sic)
    Erica: My dad actually started dancing when it played for the very first time. - (sic)

    On Being Part Of Star Parivaar

    Fan: How does it feel to be a part of the Star Parivaar? #Askejf - (sic)
    Erica: Feels so good to be a part of @starplus and @balajitelefilmslimited. - (sic)

    The Actress Is Privileged To Play The Role!

    Fan: Are you feel lucky that you get iconic role of prerna? Btw you are perfect as Prerna. - (sic)
    Erica: Ofcourse its a privilege to play this role and be a part of such a huge project. - (sic)

    Erica Will Make People Laugh, Cry & Dance Along With Her Through The Character!

    Fan: Prerna Basu what are you going to do with her as in Character? #Askejf - (sic)
    Erica: Try and make it more relatable and make you laugh, cry and dance along with her. - (sic)

    Will Erica Be Active On YouTube?

    Fan: Will you still be active on Youtube while working for KZK2? - (sic)
    Erica: Lets hope for the best... might not be as active but will def upload videos off and on. - (sic)

    Any Guesses On Who’s Playing Komolika?

    Fan: Who is playing the role of komolika? - (sic)
    Erica: I don't know. - (sic)

    Erica signed off as, "Bye bye bhaiyo aur behno app sabse baat karke acha laga.. bahut der ho gayi hai. Phir milengey agley hafte." - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
