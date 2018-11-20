 »   »   »  Erica Fernandes Says She & Shaheer Were Good ‘Friends’; Shares A Good Rapport With Parth Samthaan!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh became television's popular jodi after they were seen on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Their sizzling chemistry on-screen was loved by the viewers. There were also rumours of the couple dating, but after the show went off air, there were speculations that the couple had called it quits. The duo had refuted to these rumours. While talking to BT, Erica, who is currently seen on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 as Prerna, denied having been in a relationship with Shaheer.
Read on to know what the actress has to say about Shaheer, her new co-actor Parth Samthaan and more!
Erica Says She & Shaheer Were Good Friends!
About Shaheer, Erica was quoted by BT as saying, "Shaheer and I were good friends. We shared great chemistry because of our off-screen rapport. It's important to enjoy a comfort level with your co-actor. It is not true that we were in a relationship, but I don't deny the friendship. I would love to hang out with Shaheer even now, but I am busy shooting."
Erica & Parth Share A Good Rapport
For the chemistry to work, the actress says that it's important to have a comfort zone and good rapport off-screen with the co-actor. She added that when she worked with Shaheer, she did not know him or had previously worked with him. The same holds true with Parth as well! Talking about the chemistry with her Kasautii co-star, Parth Samthaan, the actress said, "I share a good rapport with him as well. He is a great guy."
Anurag Or Dev Which Character Would She Be More Attracted To!
When asked about which kind of a guy or character (Anurag or Dev) would she be more attracted to, the actress said, "In real life, one thing that I would look for in a man is the respect that he has towards the opposite person. The way he treats the opposite person. Chivalry is what I look for! He does not have best looks or someone with six packs. Because at the end of the day looks and money doesn't matter! What matters is, the person and the way he treat you." - (sic)
Erica Doesn’t Want To Play The Typical Bahu
The actress clarified that she will never play a typical bahu on television. She added, "I will not run around trees or keep crying on a show. I am very similar to the characters I play on TV, be it Sonakshi or Prerna. I am independent and strong-headed in real life, too."
About Social Media
The actress is not active on social media, like other actresses. Regarding the same, she said, "I have many other things to do in my free time. I am present on social media, but I am not losing out on anything by not being more active on it."
