 »   »   » EVERYTHING BOLLYWOOD! Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim’s Filmy Wedding Is What We Look Forward To!

Dipika & Shoaib’s Nikaah In Maudaha

The couple will have their nikaah today (February 22) at Shoaib's hometown, Maudaha - a town near Kanpur. The wedding will be attended only by family members and a couple of industry friends.

Wedding Guests & Invitation

The wedding will be attended by Dipika's close friends, Falaq Naaz, Jyotsna Chandola and Kajol Shrivastava. The wedding invitation was designed by Puneet Gupta invitations, the same person who designed Bharti and Harsh's wedding card.

Dipika & Shoaib Had Planned A Lavish Wedding!

A source close to the couple was quoted by TOI as saying, "Dipika and Shoaib were originally planning a lavish wedding some time later this year in Jaipur."

ShoIka’s Nikaah Will Be Held Where Shoaib’s Parents Got Married Decades Ago

"However, their families wanted to advance the plan and a date was finalised upon just 20 days ago. The families also decided to solemnise the nikaah in the same house where Shoaib's parents got married decades ago."

Shoaib Is Returning To His Hometown After Almost 10 Years

The source further added, "Shoaib Ibrahim is returning to his hometown after almost 10 years and his relatives are excited to have him and Dipika Kakar with them."

Wedding Planning

Apparently, Shoaib's home is decorated in different themes for the functions by the wedding planners. The planning was done by his sister, Saba and relatives.

Wedding Outfits

For wedding, the actress had done a lot of shopping in and around Andheri. Saba had also accompanied her for the shopping. Apparently, Dipika had donned some of her own label, Sitara's Elegance's outfits during the wedding festivities.

Dipika & Shoaib’s Reception

A reception will also be organised at Juhu's Sea Princess Hotel, in Mumbai on February 26, which will be attended by all industry friends of Shoaib and Dipika. The actress might wear a red gown from Kalki Fashion for her reception.