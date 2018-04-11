 »   »   » Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Akashdeep Saigal Aka Sky Gets Into Trouble As He BEATS Rickshaw Drivers!

Akashdeep Saigal, who got popular with Ekta Kapoor's show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and had also appeared on Bigg Boss 5, landed in trouble, recently. An FIR was lodged against him for beating up the rickshaw drivers.

According to reports, the rickshaw driver claimed Akashdeep was driving the car on the wrong side of the road. At that time, the actor was with his relatives (in the car). When the auto-rickshaw driver tried to tell that the television actor is not following the traffic rules, he and his relatives got out off the car and beat them up.

Apparently, the driver suffered major injuries, but is stable now. Meanwhile, Akash was called by the police for questioning.

A police source was quoted by HT as saying, "On Tuesday morning, an argument took place between the model and the autorickshaw drivers over the road being one way. Prima facie, we have been told that Saigal and two more people started hitting the drivers with bamboo sticks. The autorickshaw drivers in the area earlier had a tiff with him."

According to the HT report, "Akash and others had requested the road number 38 in Bandra (West) to be shut from one side to make it one way as it disturbs the society members in the area owing to traffic. The autorickshaw drivers kept taking the road from the other side making it two-way. The traffic police a few days ago had put a divider to make it a one way."

One of the drivers' advocate was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "My client was beaten up by Saigal. He said he will drive from whichever side he wants to on the road. My client is critically injured and is admitted to a hospital. Saigal was called to the police station."

According to the report, the actor has also filed a cross FIR against the auto drivers.

After Twitter Controversy, Kapil Sharma's New Show Put On Hold; Neha Pendse Shoots For Another Show!