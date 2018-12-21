 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Armaan Kohli Arrested For Possessing 41 Bottles Of Scotch Whisky!

Television actor and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Armaan Kohli has always been in news for all the wrong reasons! Recently, Armaan was in news for threatening a fashion designer Nadia of physical abuse. She had lodged FIR against Armaan and two other people. But he had denied the allegation saying that his name was dragged into the matter. A few month ago, the actor was in news for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and business partner Neeru Randhawa. An FIR was lodged against him at the Santacruz police station. Now, yet again the actor is in news!

This time, Armaan has been arrested for illegal possession of 41 bottles of Scotch Whisky, a majority of which were purchased abroad! Apparently, one isn't allowed to keep more than 12 liquor bottles in their possession for longer than a month. Also, a person can bring two bottles of liquor at a time from abroad.

According to TOI report, the police were questioning him at their Bandra excise station and are trying to ascertain the cost of the entire stock that was found in his possession.

The senior excise officials revealed to the leading daily that other than the 41 Scotch bottle, the actor has 35 bottles of Scotch that were consumed at private parties. If found guilty, the actor could be jailed up to three years with a fine (that will be decided by court), under section 63(E) of Bombay Liquor Prohibition Act, 1949.

