Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Monalisa Bags A Big Role In Gul Khan’s Supernatural Fantasy Show Nazar!

    Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most talked-about actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress was seen on popular TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye! She enjoys a solid fan base on social media. Well, for those who have been missing the actress on small screen, we have a good news for you! Apparently, the actress has bagged the titular role on 4 Lions Films' upcoming supernatural fantasy show, Nazar. It is being said that Nazar will be replacing Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai on Star Plus!

    Set in the modern Indian times, Nazar is about the dark energies of a 'daayan' and how they affect lives. The promo of Nazar has already been aired on television and the viewers are eager to know who is being cast on the show!

    The Cast Of Nazar

    According to the latest report, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani have been roped in to the play lead roles on the show. Harsh will be playing a half human-half devil in the project.

    Monalisa Bags A Big Role!

    Also, it is being said that Monalisa, who is seen on the Bengali web series, Dupur Thakurpo 2 as Jhuma Boudi, has bagged a big role in Gul Khan's thriller show! A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Monalisa will play the main antagonist, a ‘daayan' in Nazar."

    Mona To Play ‘Daayan’

    "The show will narrate the story of Monalisa's character's girl child (Niyati) being taken care of her grandparents along with a flashback story of how Monalisa's character turned a 'daayan'. Nazar will then progress to showing the journey of Niyati's character's drawbacks of being a daayan's child."

    Smita Bansal To Play A Crucial Role!

    Also, Jaana Na Dil Se Door actress, Smita Bansal will be seen as a crucial character on the show. The actress says that she has been waiting to play a role like this for two years!

    Smita Waited For This Role For Two Years!

    Smita was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am excited to be part of a project that challenges me to think outside my comfort zone. I love playing characters that have different layers to it and are meaningful. I have waited for two years to play a role like this and I am very grateful to the makers for getting me onboard for the show."

