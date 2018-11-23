 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Rahul Mahajan Gets Married To Kazakhstan Model Natalya Ilina!

Rahul Gets Married To Kazakhstan Model Natalya Ilina

About his wedding, Rahul told BT, "I wanted to keep the marriage low-key. In fact, I didn't want to talk about it for at least one year, as this is my third marriage and I don't want people to start gossiping again. I was planning to inform everyone about it on my first wedding anniversary, but clearly, that did not happen." (Image Source: Google Images)

Rahul’s Two Failed Marriages

It has to be recalled that Rahul was earlier married to a pilot, Shweta Singh and then to television actress, Dimpy Ganguly. The actress too, moved on and got married her long-time boyfriend, Rohit Roy, a Dubai-based structural engineer on November 27, 2015.

He Says His Previous Weddings Happened In A Hurry!

Rahul told the leading daily, "My previous two marriages happened in a hurry. There was no time to think and though both Shweta and Dimpy are wonderful individuals, we were not not compatible."

‘With Natalya, I Discovered True Companionship’

"Over the last few years, I realised that I don't want to be in a relationship for the sake of it. I don't want to be with someone where there is no way forward. With Natalya, I discovered true companionship and also, there's no room for long arguments or differences between us."

Natalya Has Embraced Hinduism

Rahul further said, "She showed interest in Hinduism and it was her decision to follow it. She wears the mangalsutra and is also reading our holy books and scriptures. I am looking forward to new beginnings." (Image Source: Google Images)