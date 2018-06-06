 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Shradha Sharma Files A Molestation Case Against Her CA

Bigg Boss 5 contestant Shradha Sharma was in news for her affair with Shweta Tiwari's ex Raja Chaudhary. The actress, who is currently seen on Star Plus' show, Har Shaakh Par Ullu Baitha Hai, is yet again hitting the headline.

According to India-forum report, the actress has lodged a complaint with the Amboli Police Station against her CA Rajesh Saluja, for molesting her.

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "My CA Rajesh Saluja has been exploiting a lot of girls. But I have complained to the police and they are going to make sure I am safe. It's high time that we expose such miscreants."

Shradha further adds, "He started off by saying that if I did not take his opinions into consideration and give in, then I would start receiving 'love letters from the Income Tax Department'. He then told me that 'the ball was in my court'."

The actress adds that since she was not on board with his decisions and his unprofessional attitude, she decided to cut him off and hire another CA. She adds, "I then went to his office to collect my file, but he ended up molesting me. So I dialled 100 from his office itself and went to the police and lodged a complaint against him."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant says that Rajesh Saluja has been arrested. She says that such behaviour is so shameful to deal with. In addition to that, people who face it do not come forward to fight against it. She adds, "To top it all, the justice system here is also very slow. It's high time that things change."