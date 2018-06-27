 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Raises The Heat In Blue Bikini (See Pics)

Sofia Hayat Sizzles In A Blue Bikini

Sharing a picture, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "Working progress. I still have 4kg to lose..but then 80% of that went straight to my bottom." - (sic)

The Actress Is Getting Back To Shape

It has to be recalled that Sofia, who married Vlad Stanescu on April 24, 2017, parted ways with him a couple of months ago. The actress had also suffered miscarriage. Post the unfortunate incident, the actress is seen spending time all alone - she has been exploring new places, meeting new people and getting back to shape!

Sofia On Her Body

Instead of dwelling on her loss, the actress has decided to make things happy for her! Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "My body after miscarriage..I do love my beautiful body for all it has gone through..expecting a child..then losing it...then being a shape I had never been..remembering that it is this shape because of losing a baby...but I still love it..I do..because my body has done so much for me every day..." - (sic)

The Former Bigg Boss Contestant Has Shed Extra Kilos

Post miscarriage, the actress has shed extra kilos! She shared a couple more pictures and wrote, "It is hot up here" - (sic), and "No comment." - (sic)