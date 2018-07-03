 »   »   »  Shocking! Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Says Her Husband Tried To Kill Her!

Related Articles
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat had shocked everyone by revealing that she and her husband, Vlad Stanescu have parted ways. The controversial television celebrity had kicked her husband out of the house. She had even said that she lost her baby. A couple of months ago, she had also revealed as to how Vlad tried to sell wedding ring and Rolex watch that were given by her. Recently, the actress grabbed headlines as she shared a few bikini pictures and revealed as to how she was working hard to attain perfect curves.
Sofia is in news yet again! The actress has yet again made shocking allegations against her husband. She claims that he tried to kill her during their friction days.
Sofia Claims Vlad Tried To Strangulate Her!
The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Yes, that's true. Vlad tried to strangulate me." She further added, "I have done what was required. The police are now looking out for him. I filed the complaint yesterday. We still don't know if he is in London or Romania."
‘The Police Thinks He Is Psycho’
She added, "The police thinks he is psycho; he doesn't remember things, makes up stories and he tries to convince you that you are imagining things."
Sofia Makes Shocking Allegation Against Vlad
Sofia was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Besides the things which I have revealed earlier, would you believe that he was hiding my socks too and saying that he doesn't know where they are."
Vlad Insecure About The Difference In Their Wealth!
The actress further added, "He once questioned me that why hadn't I include his name as the beneficiary in my will. I told him that you don't ask such things to people whom you love. But he said that he needs to think along those lines."
