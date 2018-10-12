India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Sapna Bhavnani Warns Amitabh Bachchan; Says His Truth Will Come Out Soon! #MeToo

Sapna Bhavnani Warns Amitabh Bachchan; Says His Truth Will Come Out Soon! #MeToo

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    After Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta claimed that she was harassed on the sets of her film by Nana Patekar, many big names have come out! While many have supported Tanushree, initially, the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan chose not to comment on the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar's controversy. The actress was disappointed as the veteran actor didn't take a stance on the issue. But on his birthday, Amitabh finally extended his support to the #MeToo victims.

    In his statement, he had said, "No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour or disorderly conduct at her work place. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law."

    Sapna Bhavnani Warns Amitabh Bachchan; Says His Truth Will Come Out Soon! #MeToo

    Although the actor has not been accused by anyone of any misconduct in the ongoing #MeToo movement, the celebrity hairstylist and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani seem to doubt his intentions! She has warned the actor regarding his statement!

    Sapna took to Twitter, "This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen." - (sic)

    Well, it has to be seen what the actor has to say about this!

    Most Read: Priyank, Keith-Rochelle & Others Attend Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary's Sangeet/Cocktail Party!

    Read more about: bigg boss sapna bhavnani
    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 19:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue