 »   »   »  Sapna Bhavnani Warns Amitabh Bachchan; Says His Truth Will Come Out Soon! #MeToo

After Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta claimed that she was harassed on the sets of her film by Nana Patekar, many big names have come out! While many have supported Tanushree, initially, the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan chose not to comment on the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar's controversy. The actress was disappointed as the veteran actor didn't take a stance on the issue. But on his birthday, Amitabh finally extended his support to the #MeToo victims.

In his statement, he had said, "No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour or disorderly conduct at her work place. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law."

Although the actor has not been accused by anyone of any misconduct in the ongoing #MeToo movement, the celebrity hairstylist and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani seem to doubt his intentions! She has warned the actor regarding his statement!

Sapna took to Twitter, "This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen." - (sic)

This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen https://t.co/gMQXoRtPW3 — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) October 11, 2018

Well, it has to be seen what the actor has to say about this!

