 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Prabhakar Is NOT Aware Of Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s Revamp!

New Show Might Replace Family Time With Kapil Sharma!

There were rumours that the channel had pulled the plug of the show. There were also reports that the show might get replaced with the new show. It was said that the makers are planning to bring Comedy Circus Season 2, that might replace the show.

Bharti-Krushna’s Show

Since Preeti Simoes and her TKSS team were busy with Dhan Dhana Dhan, there was no possibility of new show by them. So, other possibility was The Drama Company cast. It was said that Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are joining hands for a new show, that might replace Kapil's new show!

Vir Das Show

Also, there were reports that the channel had approached Vir Das for a new show, but he denied the reports. A source from the channel told the leading daily that the channel has not decided whether to put the show on hold or calling off the show!

Chandan Prabhakar Clarifies; The Show Is NOT Going Off Air

When Filmibeat got in touch with Chandan Prabhakar to get a clear picture, he told us, "The reports of the show going off air is wrong. As far as I know, the show is put on hold."

Chandan Is Not Aware Of FTWKS’ Revamp!

Recently, Kapil had revealed that the show will be revamped. Regarding the same, Chandan said, "I am not aware of this. I don't have any information as to in what way the show is getting revamped."

Kapil Is Taking Care Of His Health

About Kapil Sharma's health issue, Chandan said, "Right now, he is taking medication as per doctor's suggestion. He is taking care of his health."

TV Actors Support Kapil

Regarding Kapil's health, his co-actors and industry friends, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Neha Pendse, Upasana Singh and even Krushna Abhishek had supported him. They asked people to give him some space to come out of it!

Kapil Says He Knows What He Is Doing!

Even Kapil had recently told an entertainment portal that he knows what he is doing. He even told that he doesn't care about the people who are spreading lies and are trying to destroy his career as he is not new to ‘people piggy riding on his success'.