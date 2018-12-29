 »   »   »  Exclusive Interview! Ace Of Space’s Chetna Pande To SURPRISE Viewers During The Finale!

Chetna Pande is one of the popular contestants on Ace Of Space! The love triangle between her Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal was most talked about topic. Varun and Chetna's closeness had grabbed headlines. But Varun had sidelined Chetna and proposed Divya. A couple of weeks ago (58th day), Chetna got eliminated. In an exclusive interview to Filmibeat, she opened up about her journey in the show and revealed whom she wants to win the show. She also revealed something that we are sure will surprise her fans!

When it was said that you were back on Ace Of Space, people thought that you might entertain them for few more days. But they were disappointed!

I think, I had a lot of fun. I wish I could stay because I wasn't feeling like coming out of the house. But I had to come out, as I had some commitment, and couldn't re-enter. I am glad that people liked my entry and they want to see me more. It's a good feeling.

How are you preparing for grand finale? Why should people tune in on December 31 to watch the show?

If people want to see my sizzling hot performance, they should watch the show on December 31. I think everyone is performing really nice. I am performing for two songs, and it's pretty grand. I love the way it's been choreographed. It is going to be a lot of fun. I think for everybody, it will be a shock, as I have never come on stage and performed (dance). I am very excited. I am sure people will say, "Wow! What a performance," after watching me perform.

Whom do you want to win the show?

I obviously want Varun (Sood) to win the show because he is one of the best friends I made in the house. He wants to win the trophy because he wants to wear his dad's retirement cap. When he told us this, we all got emotional. Also, I think he has performed well on the show. He is my and everybody's favourite, so he should win the show.

Your experience on the show? Any memorable moment?



Initially, I was scared as captive reality is not that easy. You become an open book in front of the world. But as I entered, my views changed. I got to know the value of life, freedom and relationship. The house has given a lot and we had beautiful moments. The housemates were like a family. When I came out, I was missing the mastermind's (Vikas Gupta) house and people with whom I connected with so much. It was an interesting journey. This was once in a life time and it was fortunate that I was part of it.

What are your upcoming projects?

I can't reveal anything, but in January (2019) I am shooting for ALT Balaji's sports horror web-series. You will see me fight with a ghost hopefully!

