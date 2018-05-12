 »   »   » Exclusive! Kishwer Merchant Reveals Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Is Going To Be Thrice The Fun & Drama!

Kishwer's Role On KYY 3

Q: How different is your role on the show, this season?

A: In the last season, I was out-and-out negative. This season, I am trying to get my son back, get his trust and love back. So what all I do and eventually what happens is what the viewers will get to watch this season.

Kishwer's Look On The Show

Q: About your costume/styling in the show.

A: Earlier, I used to wear dresses. Now, I am wearing very weird clothes, you know ... Atrangi kapde hote hai na... bikul hi waise. Pranav has done a very good job in styling. It's very different and good. I hope people like what I am wearing.

KYY 3 Is Going To Be Thrice The Fun!

Q: What new can we expect from the show?

A: Well, it is season 3. So it's going to be thrice the fun and triple the friendship, love, romance and drama and everything.

'It Was Great Working With Niti & Parth'

Q: How was it working with the team?

A: This season, my husband has been introduced, which is a new character. I have done most of the scenes with Niti and Parth and I have worked with them earlier. So it has been great. I really like working with them. They are superb actors, so loved doing scenes with them.

Kishwer's Future Projects

Q: Your future projects: Are you doing any shows or films?

A: The shooting of this show has completed and I am just doing a comedy play right now, with Delnaaz.

My role in the previous shows, Partners and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya have ended. From May 1 (2018), my holidays have started and since then I am chilling. I am planning to take a break, probably for a month, and then get back to work again.

SuKish

Q: Can we expect you and Suyyash working together as a couple, because fans loved you in Bigg Boss?

A: I really hope so! In Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, we worked together, but we were played brother and sister in that. I really hope that we do something together in which we get to play love and all! We will see what happens. I am really hoping for the same.

Bigg Boss Changed Kish As A Person

Q: Do you think Big Boss played a major role in your life and it became a turning point of your life?



A: Yes, Bigg Boss definitely changed me as a person and it showed me how much ‘more' stronger I am as a person. I would never say that don't ever do Bigg Boss. I will always say whoever gets a chance should do Bigg Boss once at least to get to know themselves better.

Kishwer Is Happy For Prince & Yuvika

Q: Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary got engaged recently, what do have to say about them? Any idea when they are getting married?

A: I think they are getting married by the end of this year only, I am not very sure about it. But, yes, they will be married soon by this year.

I am very happy for them. It is good that (Bigg Boss) season 9 has got couples who didn't break-up and who actually landed up with each other and kind of stuck with each other like Suyyash and me, and even Keith-Rochelle also got married.

Kishwer's Message For Her Fans

Q: Message for fans.

A: From 15th May Yaariyan is starting on Voot on Thursdays and Tuesdays. So please watch it and love it, just the way you have been loving it for all these years.