 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Niti Taylor Says Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Played A Major Role In Her Life!

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is back with season 3. The wait is over as the web series will be aired on Voot from May 15, 2018, on every Tuesdays and Thursdays. Recently, the promo of the show was released which promises more love and romance! The viewers are excited about the show and looking forward for the show, and so are the actors.
Recently, Niti Taylor was seen promoting her show, along with her co-actors, Parth Samthaan and Kishwer Merchant. We spoke to Niti as to how different her role is from the previous season, her future project and more; here's what the actress has to say.
KYY 3’s Nandini Is More Mature & Stronger
Q: KYY is back after so many years, what changes can we see in Nandini in season 3?
A: A lot of changes! It has been 6 years and they are back. Now, Nandini is focussed on her career. She has become a mature, stronger and better person.
Her Looks On KYY 3
Q: About Niti aka Nandini's looks on the show?
A: Before she used to wear kurtas and now she is wearing skirts and crop tops. She has even shortened her hair.
The Actress Had Fun Working With The Team
Q: How was it working with the team?
A: The actress says it was fun working with the team.
Q: Your future projects?
A: I will let you know really soon.
Niti’s Chemistry With Parth
When we asked Niti about her chemistry with Parth as the promo promised a lot of romantic moments between the two, the actress said, "Ab tho web series hai, zyada hi hoga, tho soch lo!"
The Actress’ Memorable Moment
When asked about her memorable moment on the sets, the actress said, "Every day was a memorable moment because I had a blast each and every day. It was too much fun."
KYY Played Major Role In Her Life
When we asked whether KYY played a major role in her life, she agreed to it. She added, "People recognise me only because of the show! So it did play a major role in my life!"
Niti’s Message For Fans
Niti thanked fans for their love and support! She adds, "Thank you guys for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 3. Keep supporting and loving me and I owe this to you. The success is only because of you guys. Thank you."
